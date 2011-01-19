GovSec 2011 Expo & Conference Delivers Solutions at the Forefront of Physical Security, Cyber Security and Law Enforcement

Combined with U.S. Law Enforcement Conference, GovSec Features Training, Products and Services for Ensuring Homeland Security

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the nation faces ever-evolving and multi-faceted security threats, government agencies, law enforcement and the military must continue to stay apprised of the latest trends in order to maintain national security and public safety. From March 29-31, 2011 the training and solutions these agencies need to stay at the forefront of physical security, cybersecurity and law enforcement will be showcased at the 2011 Government Security Expo & Conference (GovSec) featuring the U.S. Law Enforcement Conference & Exposition, produced by the 1105 Event Group.

“In addition, the expo continues to provide a single place where attendees can explore the newest systems, tools and technologies for enhancing overall public safety.”

“The growth of GovSec and U.S. Law Enforcement over the past several years underscores that it is the premier annual event where personnel from defense and civilian agencies, as well as state and local government, can meet to get a comprehensive education on issues impacting homeland security,” said Dr. Kathleen Kiernan, GovSec Advisory Council member and chair of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA). “In addition, the expo continues to provide a single place where attendees can explore the newest systems, tools and technologies for enhancing overall public safety.”

GovSec features an Expo – which is free for qualified attendees – where more than 200 vendors to display cutting-edge tools and technologies for law enforcement, cybersecurity solutions, vehicles for first responders and security systems for monitoring, controlling and safeguarding the nation’s critical infrastructure. In addition, GovSec hosts an advanced-level conference during which individuals can get the latest training in:

Attendees of GovSec and U.S. Law Enforcement also will have the opportunity to hear from an impressive line-up of keynote speakers. These include Greg Fowler, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI’s New York Joint Terrorism Task Force; Randy Vickers, Director of the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team at the Department of Homeland Security’s National Cybersecurity Division; U.S. Coast Guard (Ret.) Admiral Thad Allen, who was National Incident Commander for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill; and Nicholas Stein, producer of National Geographic Channel’s series “Border Wars.”

What: GovSec, featuring the U.S. Law Enforcement Conference & Exposition When: March 29-31, 2011 Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, D.C. Cost: FREE – qualified attendees can attend the Expo, as well as educational sessions and keynotes on the show floor, on Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31. Registration fee required to attend the GovSec and U.S. Law Enforcement Conference sessions on March 29-31 and the keynotes on Tuesday, March 29. This registration fee also includes access to exhibits, FREE educational sessions and keynotes March 30-31.

The Government Security Expo & Conference (GovSec) takes a comprehensive approach to securing our nation and its critical infrastructure by addressing the convergence of physical security, cybersecurity and law enforcement. This combination provides security professionals and first responders with the necessary insights, tools and tactics to protect their communities and our nation. U.S. Law Enforcement at GovSec provides the newest tools, tactics and technologies for law enforcement on the federal, state and local level to protect their communities and critical infrastructure from domestic and international terrorism, and natural and accidental disasters, while serving as the first line of defense in homeland security and as a partner in terrorism investigations. For more information, visit www.govsecinfo.com.

