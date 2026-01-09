‘His life was endangered': Video shows ICE officer struck by vehicle before fatal OIS in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President JD Vance shared a video that appears to show the perspective of an ICE officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman during a vehicle‑related encounter.

In posts on X, Vance said the video shows the officer’s life was in danger and that the shooting was an act of self-defense.

“Watch this, as hard as it is,” Vance wrote. “Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman.



The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense. https://t.co/IfXAAxi9Ql — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 9, 2026

The video, which was first posted by Alpha News on Jan. 9, shows an officer exiting his vehicle and approaching Renee Nicole Good’s car from the passenger side on Jan. 7. As the officer moves toward the driver’s side, Good’s window is down, and she can be heard saying, “That’s alright dude, I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.”

| READ NEXT: The Minneapolis ICE shooting and the realities of vehicle assaults

As the officer continues around the vehicle, a second woman enters the frame and is heard saying, “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch big boy.”

The officer then moves toward the front of the vehicle while the second woman is seen pulling on the locked passenger-side door. Officers are heard yelling, “Get out of the car. Get out of the f***ing car.”

Good then puts the vehicle in reverse, and someone in the background can be heard saying “Drive!”

Then, as Good drives forward from reverse, she hits the ICE officer and the camera shifts abruptly. Gunshots can be heard, and the camera then lifts to show the vehicle traveling down the roadway. A voice is overheard saying an expletive before the camera captures the sound of Good’s vehicle striking a parked car.

The video does not show the moment shots were fired.

Good was shot and later pronounced dead.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had previously said the officer was struck by Good’s vehicle during the incident.