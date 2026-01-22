REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Federal law enforcement

U.S. Attorney General announces 2 arrests of protesters accused of disrupting church service

The protesters are accused of disrupting a service at the Cities Church in St. Paul, where a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement serves as a pastor

January 22, 2026 12:31 PM
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota

Cities Church is seen in St. Paul, Minn. where activists shut down a service claiming the pastor was also working as an ICE agent, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Angelina Katsanis/AP

By Muri Assunção
New York Daily News

Nekima Levy Armstrong, the Minneapolis civil rights advocate who led a protest at a church in St. Paul on Sunday, has been arrested. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media Thursday.

“Minutes ago at my direction, [Homeland Security and FBI ] agents executed an arrest in Minnesota,” Bondi posted on X around 9:30 a.m. ET. “So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

Just before 10 a.m., Bondi announced a second arrest of a person involved in Sunday’s demonstration.

“Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody,” Bondi wrote. “We will protect our houses of worship,” she added in all caps, followed by a praying-hands emoji.

Allen is an elected member of the St. Paul School Board and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter St. Paul.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Crowd Control Federal law enforcement