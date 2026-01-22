U.S. Attorney General announces 2 arrests of protesters accused of disrupting church service
The protesters are accused of disrupting a service at the Cities Church in St. Paul, where a local official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement serves as a pastor
By Muri Assunção
New York Daily News
Nekima Levy Armstrong, the Minneapolis civil rights advocate who led a protest at a church in St. Paul on Sunday, has been arrested. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media Thursday.
“Minutes ago at my direction, [Homeland Security and FBI ] agents executed an arrest in Minnesota,” Bondi posted on X around 9:30 a.m. ET. “So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”
Just before 10 a.m., Bondi announced a second arrest of a person involved in Sunday’s demonstration.
“Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody,” Bondi wrote. “We will protect our houses of worship,” she added in all caps, followed by a praying-hands emoji.
Allen is an elected member of the St. Paul School Board and one of the founders of Black Lives Matter St. Paul.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
