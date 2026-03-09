N.C. deputy dies following on-duty crash

By John Hinton

Winston-Salem Journal, N.C.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday morning in a motor vehicle crash, authorities said.

Deputy Kaleb Mitchell died in the crash, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. Mitchell died “while serving and protecting this morning,” the agency said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any further details about the crash.

“We ask for prayers from the community for his family as well as Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office family,” the agency said.

“What greater love than a man’s service for his community?” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement. “Willing to lay down his life for others. We serve. We serve. We serve.”

Mitchell started his law enforcement career with the King Police Department in 2022, according to Ian Tedder, assistant King police chief. He said Mitchell began working with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office in the spring of 2025.

“Kaleb was an exceptional officer who served with integrity and the desire to serve others,” Tedder said. “He was very well respected among his fellow officers.”

Gov. Josh Stein issued a statement Saturday about Mitchell.

“This morning, Forsyth County Deputy Kaleb Mitchell died in a fatal crash while serving and protecting his community,” Stein said. “Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

Stein said he called Sheriff Kimbrough Saturday morning, and Stein “pledged whatever support he and his team may need.”

“Please join me in keeping Deputy Mitchell’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” Stein said. “May his memory be a blessing.”

In September 2023, another Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy died after his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a box truck in Davidson County.

Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle north in the 5200 block of N.C. 150 when it was struck by the truck at 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

William Lucas Benton, 27, of Lexington was driving a 2015 International box truck south on the highway when the truck traveled left of center and collided with Reudelhuber’s patrol vehicle, the N.C. Highway Patrol said at that time.

Reudelhuber was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Benton, who was uninjured, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and other offenses.

Benton pleaded guilty to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in September 2024 in Davidson District Court, court records show.

A judge gave Benton a suspended jail term and put him on probation for two years, according to state corrections record.

