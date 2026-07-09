Vehicles Week survey: Does your current patrol car measure up?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

As part of Vehicles Week, Police1 is gathering anonymous feedback from officers about the patrol cars they rely on every shift. Today’s patrol vehicles are expected to support everything from report writing and communications to emergency equipment and technology. But how well are they actually doing?

This anonymous survey takes less than five minutes to complete. Results will be shared with the Police1 community during Vehicles Week as part of our ongoing coverage examining how agencies are outfitting patrol vehicles to better support officer safety, efficiency and performance.

Take the survey below and share it with your colleagues so we can hear from as many officers as possible.