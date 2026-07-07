Timeline: How the July 7, 2016 Dallas ambush unfolded

DALLAS — What began as a protest in downtown Dallas ended in one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement in modern U.S. history.

For nearly two hours on July 7, 2016, Dallas police officers walked alongside demonstrators, blocked traffic and helped keep the protest peaceful. Then, just before 9 p.m., gunfire erupted near Lamar and Main streets.

Within minutes, officers who had been protecting the crowd were carrying wounded colleagues to patrol cars, running toward rifle fire and searching for an active shooter moving through downtown.

By the time the ambush ended inside El Centro College, five officers were dead, nine other officers and two civilians were wounded. It was the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001, and the second-deadliest targeted attack on law enforcement officers in U.S. history.

The five officers killed in the ambush were:



Dallas Police Officer Michael Krol

Dallas Police Officer Patricio “Patrick” Zamarripa

Dallas Police Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens

Dallas Police Sgt. Michael Smith

DART Officer Brent Thompson

On July 7, 2016, the Dallas Police Department and DART lost 5 heroes. We will never forget their sacrifice. #NeverForget #Dallas5 #DallasStrong @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/Rzf4hXQerI — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 7, 2020

Below is a timeline of events that unfolded that night.

7 p.m.: Peaceful protest begins

A protest began at Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas following the police killings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. Hundreds of demonstrators marched through downtown while Dallas officers directed traffic and protected participants. The demonstration remained peaceful, with protesters chanting “enough is enough” as officers accompanied the march.

About 8:45 p.m.: Protest nears its end

As the march wound down, officers remained stationed at key intersections to manage traffic. According to WFAA‘s later reconstruction based on body camera video and officer interviews, Officers Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol and Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens were positioned near Lamar and Main streets as demonstrators passed by. Body camera video showed a black SUV parked nearby with its hazard lights flashing.

8:57 p.m.: Gunfire erupts

At approximately 8:57 p.m., a man identified as Micah Johnson, a 25-year-old Army veteran, stepped out of the SUV wearing body armor and armed with a rifle and handgun before opening fire on officers, according to CBS Texas’ timeline based on law enforcement sources and eyewitness accounts.

The initial gunfire killed Dallas officers Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarripa and Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens. Officers Jorge Barrientos, Gretchen Rocha and Ivan Saldana, along with civilians Billy Ray Williams and Shetamia Taylor, were wounded.

Shortly after 9 p.m.: Officers rush into the attack

As officers radioed for backup, many carried wounded colleagues to patrol vehicles because ambulances could not immediately enter the unsecured scene.

Officers initially believed they were facing multiple snipers. Senior Cpl. Ivan Saldana recalled seeing Zamarripa fall after being struck, while Sgt. Ivan Gunter broadcast over the radio that officers were “in a kill zone” as rifle fire continued.

Johnson targets DART officers

Johnson moved north on Lamar Street and engaged responding DART officers.

DART Officer Misty McBride was shot while taking cover, and DART Officer Lee Cannon and Dallas Police Sgt. Giovanni Wells were also wounded, according to CBS Texas.

Johnson attempted to enter El Centro College by firing through the glass entrance, but El Centro police officers Brian Shaw and John Abbott returned fire, wounding Johnson and forcing him to move.

DART Officer Brent Thompson is killed

Johnson used concrete pillars outside El Centro College for cover before ambushing DART Officer Brent Thompson.

Rooftop video captured Johnson maneuvering around Thompson’s cover before shooting him from behind and firing additional rounds. Thompson died at the scene.

Several officers later credited Thompson with drawing Johnson’s attention away from officers gathered at Lamar and Main, likely saving additional lives.

Johnson enters El Centro College

Johnson entered El Centro College through another entrance before making his way to a second-floor window overlooking Elm Street.

From that position, he fatally shot Dallas Police Sgt. Michael Smith and wounded DART Officer Jesus Retana, according to CBS Texas.

About 9:15 p.m.: Standoff begins

Officers tracked Johnson inside El Centro College, following a trail of blood to an upper floor.

Dallas SWAT officers eventually cornered Johnson in a hallway, where negotiations continued for several hours.

Then-Dallas Police Chief David Brown later said Johnson cited the recent shootings of Black men by police and said he was “upset with white people and wanted to kill white people, especially white officers.”

Hostage negotiator Larry Gordon spent roughly four hours speaking with Johnson, who repeatedly refused to surrender and claimed he was prepared to die. Johnson also falsely claimed explosives had been planted around downtown.

More than 200 rounds exchanged

During the standoff, officers and Johnson exchanged more than 200 rounds of gunfire, according to CBS Texas.

Officers considered multiple tactical options, including waiting Johnson out, approaching from above and using specialized weapons. Police determined each option was too dangerous before commanders settled on using a bomb disposal robot.

About 1:28 a.m., July 8: Standoff ends

Brown authorized officers to attach about one pound of C-4 explosives to a bomb disposal robot and send it toward Johnson.

Senior Cpl. Jeremy Borchardt remotely drove the robot down the hallway before the explosives were detonated, killing Johnson and ending the standoff. It marked the first known use of a police robot carrying explosives to intentionally kill a suspect in the United States.

The aftermath

In the hours after the ambush, Dallas officers gathered at the hospital to honor their fallen colleagues as the scale of the attack became clear.

The killings shook the Dallas Police Department and law enforcement agencies across the country. In the days that followed, officers, families and residents gathered to remember Officer Michael Krol, Officer Patrick Zamarripa, Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Sgt. Michael Smith and DART Officer Brent Thompson.

Years later, the attack remains a defining moment for the Dallas Police Department and one of the deadliest targeted attacks on law enforcement officers in U.S. history.