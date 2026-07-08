BWC: 2 Ore. police officers injured in physical altercation with suspect

By Tarek Anthony

oregonlive.com

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland police officers were injured early Tuesday while responding to a trespassing call in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers confronted Yimer Funez-Cruz, 23, of Portland, shortly before 2 a.m. and asked him to leave the property.

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Partial body camera footage released by PPB on Tuesday appears to show the officers ordering Funez-Cruz to leave the building or face arrest. When he refused, officers attempted to arrest Funez-Cruz, leading to a physical altercation in which the two officers were injured, police said.

The officers were able to place the suspect into custody before going to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Get off my taser,” one of the officers yells at Funez-Cruz in the footage released. “Get off my taser.”

PPB did not share the extent of the officers’ injuries, but the footage appears to show multiple punches being exchanged between Funez-Cruz and the officers.

“I’m relieved both officers are expected to recover from their injuries,” Chief Bob Day said in a news release Tuesday. “Every time our officers respond to a call or attempt to take someone into custody, they face the very real possibility of violence. Incidents like this are a stark reminder of the risks they accept every day to protect our community, and I’m grateful for their commitment to public safety.”

Funez-Cruz was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on eight charges, including assaulting a public safety officer, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, attempted theft, trespassing and felon in possession of a weapon.

Court records show Funez-Cruz was convicted of second-degree felonious assault and unlawful use of a weapon in December 2024 and sentenced to 27 months in prison and 60 months of probation.

He also had a past conviction for interference with making a report and a DUII charge from 2023 for which he entered a diversion program.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Funez-Cruz’s arrest in June for an alleged probation violation. He was scheduled to appear in court next week on that matter.

Jail records show Funez-Cruz remains lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center and has not yet appeared in court on the new charges.

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