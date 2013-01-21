GovSec Returns to Washington, D.C., May 13-15

WHO: GovSec – the Government Security Conference and Expo, featuring TREXPO, the Law Enforcement Expo, and held in conjunction with CPM East WHEN: May 13-15, 2013 Monday, May 13 – Workshops Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 15 – Conference and Expo WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, D.C. WHAT: Expected to draw more than 3,500 attendees and 200 exhibitors, GovSec returns to D.C. with its focus on critical infrastructure protection, cybercrime and cyberterrorism, counter- and anti-terrorism, campus security and homeland security. GovSec showcases the equipment, tools and strategies government security professionals and first responders need to proactively prepare for, prevent and respond to emerging and ongoing threats to their communities, companies, agencies and the homeland. By combining exhibits and education, and creating an integrated approach to examining the challenges of theft of information, terrorism and economic crime, GovSec addresses both the common and unique challenges facing both the public and private sectors. TREXPO – the definitive event for tactical training, equipment, technology and services for law enforcement, military, security, and federal agencies – joins GovSec in 2013. With this new addition, GovSec now brings you the strategic and tactical tools that will further empower law enforcement to fulfill their role as the first line of defense against threats to our homeland and the communities they serve. CPM East provides the private and public sectors with the strategies and products needed for disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. CPM East combines exhibits, education and peer-to-peer networking to provide the knowledge to recover from natural disasters, accidents or intentional acts quickly, with the least disruption and at minimum cost. WHY: Highlights of the conferences and expo include: Keynote Addresses -- General Stanley McChrystal, “The State of International Affairs and the Security Challenges Facing America” -- Former Washington Redskins Quarterback and entrepreneur Joe Theismann, “Managing to Win!” Educational Conference The conferences provide valuable learning opportunities. Tracks featured in 2013 include: -- Counter and Anti-Terrorism -- Critical Infrastructure Protection -- Cybercrime & Cyberterrorism -- Continuity/Emergency Planning & Management -- Law Enforcement Strategies and Tactics -- Access Control & Video Surveillance -- School Security & Life Safety Workshops include: -- Conducting Successful Table Top Exercises -- Open Source Intelligence – Cyber Intelligence Life Cycle: What your Adversaries Know About You -- Active Shooter/Extreme Violence in the Workplace: Learn What the FBI Uses to Train -- Campus Security and Safety: The Clery Act Review and Best Practices, Techniques & Tactics To Increase Compliance -- Managing Information Exposure: How to Successfully Apply the Red Flags Rule -- Decision Making: Leadership in Crisis & High Stress Situations Free Educational Sessions -- Agency Briefings -- Certifications -- Featured Presentations -- Solutions Theater -- Mobile Solutions Theater Debut of TREXPO at GovSec Active federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement personnel can attend the exhibits and free educational sessions at TREXPO at no cost. There also are one-day and two-day options for credentialed law enforcement to attend both GovSec and TREXPO for $99 or less. CPM East CPM East is the leading forum for those responsible for contingency planning and management for emergencies and disruptions of operations including response and recovery. It provides education, resources and networking opportunities for professionals in the federal, state and local governments as well as the private sector. Collocation with FOSE GovSec, TREXPO and CPM East also are being held in conjunction with FOSE, the largest, most comprehensive event serving the government technology community. FOSE is attended by 8,000+ government decision makers from virtually every federal agency and branch of government, who have authority to purchase or specify leading-edge information technology and actionable solutions to accomplish their missions. The combination of GovSec, TREXPO, CPM East and FOSE enables attendees from all sectors and levels of government to make integrated buying decisions and meet comprehensive security challenges in a single location. EXHIBIT: Increase your security sales by exhibiting or sponsoring at GovSec, TREXPO and CPM East. For more information on the Expo or available sponsorships, e-mail Don Berey at dberey@1105media.com or call 703-876-5073 ATTEND: The GovSec Expo is free to qualified attendees, but registration is required. Early bird registration rates for the conference are available until March 8, 2013. To register or for more information, please visit the GovSec website at www.govsecinfo.com or the CPM East website at www.contingencyplanning.com. Press registration is now open. For details of about obtaining media credentials, visit the GovSec Media Center.

