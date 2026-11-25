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Homicide investigations demand focus, sound judgment and meticulous attention to detail. They also come with long hours and constant pressure from victims’ families, the media and the public. Preparing detectives for that work means building their skills and looking out for the people doing it.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks with retired Toronto Police Service homicide commander Hank Idsinga, author of the memoir “The High Road: Confessions of a Homicide Cop,” a number one national bestseller in Canada published by Simon & Schuster. Over a three-decade career, Idsinga led one of North America’s most respected homicide units and was a public face of the Bruce McArthur investigation, one of Canada’s most significant serial homicide cases. He reflects on what he learned about leading investigators, keeping a case on track amid outside pressure and sustaining a team and a family through demanding work.

Tune in to discover:



How the McArthur investigation unfolded over nearly a decade, from missing persons cases with few leads to an arrest and the recovery of all eight victims

Why careful note-taking is a homicide leader’s best tool for keeping outside influence from steering an investigation

How a supervisor can tell when an investigator needs a break, and why Idsinga would rather run shorthanded than keep someone who doesn’t want to be there

What a strong support system at home looks like, including the night Idsinga’s wife stopped him from heading out the door

The three questions Idsinga asks throughout every investigation: What did you know? When did you know it? And what did you do about it?

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