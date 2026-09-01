BWC: Driver hits Baltimore bike officer twice before fleeing

By Brian Carlton

Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore woman faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she twice hit a city police officer’s bike with her Tesla during an encounter that started with a parking citation in Fells Point .

Tamia Anderson , 24, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure and several traffic offenses stemming from the Aug. 13 encounter, according to prosecutors and charging documents.

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Baltimore Police officer Lawrence Fasano was attempting to issue Anderson a parking ticket at about 9:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thames Street when the encounter escalated, according to the charging documents.

Fasano had observed Anderson’s 2022 pink Tesla Model 3 illegally parked and told her she would receive a citation and should remain at the scene, prosecutors said.

Instead, Anderson got into the Tesla, put it in drive and made a U-turn toward Fasano, according to the charging documents.

Fasano then told Anderson she was not free to leave and ordered her to stop, prosecutors said. Anderson allegedly continued driving and struck the front wheel of Fasano’s patrol bicycle.

The charging documents also allege that Anderson threw a glass bottle from the Tesla toward Fasano. The bottle did not strike him.

“Our officers risk their lives every day to keep our city safe and maintain order. Something as simple as issuing a parking ticket can still put them in harm’s way,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in a statement Thursday. “I am in awe of both the Defendant’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and for Officer Fasano’s calm and professional demeanor in the midst of an incredibly stressful and dangerous situation.”

The second incident

After Anderson allegedly threw the bottle, Fasano attempted to follow her on his bike as she drove off, according to the charging docs. She stopped in the same block of Thames Street , then she allegedly put Tesla in reverse and accelerated toward the officer, the charging documents say.

The Tesla struck Fasano’s bicycle between its front and rear wheels, according to the charging documents. Fasano abandoned the bike and retreated to safety.

Anderson then drove away, prosecutors say, yelling profanity at the officer.

She was arrested the next day.

The traffic charges include reckless driving, negligent driving, attempting to elude a uniformed police officer, attempting to elude police in an official police vehicle, failing to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving an attended vehicle, and stopping where prohibited by an official sign.

The encounter was captured on a body-worn camera, according to the charging documents.

“Officer Fasano was attempting to issue a parking citation when a routine encounter quickly escalated into a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley . “Violence against our police officers will not be tolerated.”

Have a news tip? Contact Brian Carlton at bcarlton@baltsun.com or on X at @DogPatchNomad.

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