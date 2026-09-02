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Video: Wash. deputy uses PIT, tackles fleeing robbery suspect

Dash camera video shows the suspect being quickly tackled by the pursuing King County deputy after attempting to flee the vehicle

September 02, 2026 11:55 AM • 
Joanna Putman

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office released dash camera footage showing the pursuit and capture of multiple robbery suspects.

Video shows a deputy pursuing a white vehicle down a highway during the Aug. 16 incident. The deputy can be seen performing a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to spin out.

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The suspects continued to flee despite damage to their car, even attempting to turn around in a grassy median. The deputy continued pursuing and striking the vehicle.

The deputy was then able to force the vehicle to a stop in a wooded median.

One of the suspects can then be seen attempting to flee the vehicle on foot, but the deputy quickly tackled them and took them into custody.

“Deputies arrested the three people in the car, took them to the hospital to be checked out then booked them into jail on investigation of theft,” the department stated.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com