NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

Ga. officer fatally shot while sitting in cruiser, suspect found after manhunt

The suspect in the shooting of Warm Springs Officer Chris Fisher was arrested by Fisher days before the shooting

September 02, 2026 11:43 AM • 
Joanna Putman

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — A law enforcement officer was fatally shot on Sept. 1, prompting a manhunt to locate the suspect, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.

The officer killed in the shootout was identified as Warm Springs Police Officer Chris Fisher. He was shot while sitting in his cruiser, completing an unrelated traffic stop.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

The suspect, Jimmie Steverson, was found by the Anderson County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Sept. 2. Steverson was a passenger in the car, GBI stated. When law enforcement made contact with the car, they discovered Steverson injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Steverson was transported to a local hospital.

Steverson was arrested days before the shooting on charges of possession/distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission/attempt of certain crimes and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, 11 Alive reported. Records show that Fisher was the arresting officer.

Trending
poster.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Carjacking suspect strikes officer, vehicles before OIS
The Anne Arundel County Police Department stated that the woman hit an officer with her car as well as two patrol cars and a civilian vehicle before an officer fired shots
August 31, 2026 04:01 PM
poster.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Suspect in highway standoff points gun at officers before fatal OIS
Sacramento County deputies had been searching for the man after his ex-wife escaped a home and reported he had beaten, strangled and pistol-whipped her during three days of violence
August 31, 2026 04:36 PM
hqdefault.jpg
NYPD
NYPD officers fatally shoot woman armed with 2 knives after deadly Times Square stabbings
Officers deployed TASERs in an effort to get the woman to drop the two knives she was holding; she threatened to kill officers before they fired shots
September 01, 2026 10:47 AM
Screenshot 2026-09-01 114130.png
Investigations
Ga. officer fatally shoots donkey during missing child search, prompting state investigation
The Cedartown police chief said the Georgia Department of Agriculture will investigate the shooting, which happened on private property while officers searched for a missing child
September 01, 2026 12:31 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
firstnet-logo-vector.png
Communications
Vision FirstNet Users Summit Delivers Opportunity to Connect, Learn and Shape the Future of Public Safety Communications
Registration Closes Soon for September 14–16 Gathering of Public Safety and FirstNet Communications Leaders
September 01, 2026 04:20 PM

Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com