Ga. officer fatally shot while sitting in cruiser, suspect found after manhunt

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — A law enforcement officer was fatally shot on Sept. 1, prompting a manhunt to locate the suspect, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.

The officer killed in the shootout was identified as Warm Springs Police Officer Chris Fisher. He was shot while sitting in his cruiser, completing an unrelated traffic stop.

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The suspect, Jimmie Steverson, was found by the Anderson County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Sept. 2. Steverson was a passenger in the car, GBI stated. When law enforcement made contact with the car, they discovered Steverson injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Steverson was transported to a local hospital.

Steverson was arrested days before the shooting on charges of possession/distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission/attempt of certain crimes and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, 11 Alive reported. Records show that Fisher was the arresting officer.