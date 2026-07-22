BWC: Knife-wielding man holds woman captive before OIS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Glendale Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who held a woman hostage at knifepoint.

The May 20 incident began when a 911 call reported that a woman who accompanied a man into a gun store was in distress and had requested emergency assistance. The caller told dispatchers that the man was acting erratically and that the woman had a cut on her hand.

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Gun store clerks attempted to stall the transaction until officers arrived at the scene, according to police. The caller told dispatchers that he was becoming increasingly aggressive.

Body camera footage shows officers entering the store and approaching the suspect. As they approached, the man grabbed the woman around the waist. He then held her hostage with a knife.

One officer immediately deployed a TASER, causing the man to fall to the ground. However, he did not release his hold on the woman or the knife. The officer then fired shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect survived the gunshot wounds and faces multiple charges. The shooting remains under investigation.