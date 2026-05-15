REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

N.Y. city to pay $1.25M to officer blinded in stabbing attack

Rochester Officer Denny Wright was stabbed in the face by a suspect while responding to a disturbance; his lawsuit stated he was not adequately warned about the man’s documented mental health history

May 15, 2026 12:08 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-05-15 112936.png

Rochester Police Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester has settled a lawsuit with a police officer who was blinded after being stabbed in the face, neck and eyes by a suspect, WXXI reported.

The city will pay $1.25 million to settle Officer Denny Wright’s claim that he was provided no warning when responding to the home of a man who had a documented history of mental health issues.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The 2019 incident unfolded when Wright responded to a 911 call reporting a family disturbance. When he entered the home, he was stabbed in the head repeatedly and lost his sight, WXXI reported.

The address had frequent calls for emergency response, according to Wright’s later lawsuit. But it was not flagged with a “premise warning” per the department’s usual protocol, the lawsuit said.

The suspect was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, WXXI reported.

Wright’s payout will add to a $500,000 settlement approved by Monroe County legislators, according to WXXI. Rochester will also continue to cover medical expenses related to his injuries and provide health insurance for him and his wife.

Trending
Candlelight Tribute
National Police Week
‘You will never be forgotten’: Thousands gather to honor 363 fallen officers during 38th Candlelight Vigil
During the annual vigil, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke about the lasting impact of supporting families as 363 fallen officers were honored, including 109 killed in 2025
May 14, 2026 10:13 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-05-14 114317.png
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
BWC: Ohio sheriff, deputy stabbed by suspect after responding to suspicious person call
The suspect is accused of stabbing Wayne County Sheriff Thomas Ballinger and Sgt. Dan Broome with a knife; the man then fled the scene and was caught after posting a video online
May 14, 2026 10:17 AM
481941400_1048080344030755_4063147489717836567_n.jpg
Legal
Calif. county to pay $36 million over deputy’s double murder and 911 cover-up
Alameda County will settle a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the Sept. 7, 2022, killing of a married couple by then Deputy Devin Williams
May 14, 2026 04:31 PM
696111768_1417497483747726_6292336774173768706_n.jpg
National Police Week
Police Unity Tour marks 30 years of honoring fallen officers during National Police Week 2026
The annual National Police Week tradition raised $2.5 million in 2026 for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
May 13, 2026 03:53 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Company News
730_hyperfix.png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Motorola Solutions Bolsters 911 Capacity and Accelerates Emergency Response with Hyper Acquisition and New Agentic Assist Agents
New public safety Assist Agents will responsibly automate workflows to more effectively serve the community
May 12, 2026 02:21 PM

Legal Officer Safety
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com