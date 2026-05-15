N.Y. city to pay $1.25M to officer blinded in stabbing attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester has settled a lawsuit with a police officer who was blinded after being stabbed in the face, neck and eyes by a suspect, WXXI reported.

The city will pay $1.25 million to settle Officer Denny Wright’s claim that he was provided no warning when responding to the home of a man who had a documented history of mental health issues.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The 2019 incident unfolded when Wright responded to a 911 call reporting a family disturbance. When he entered the home, he was stabbed in the head repeatedly and lost his sight, WXXI reported.

The address had frequent calls for emergency response, according to Wright’s later lawsuit. But it was not flagged with a “premise warning” per the department’s usual protocol, the lawsuit said.

The suspect was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, WXXI reported.

Wright’s payout will add to a $500,000 settlement approved by Monroe County legislators, according to WXXI. Rochester will also continue to cover medical expenses related to his injuries and provide health insurance for him and his wife.