Police Unity Tour marks 30 years of honoring fallen officers during National Police Week 2026

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial as the Police Unity Tour completed its 30th anniversary ride, closing out a journey rooted in remembrance, healing and a promise to never forget fallen officers.

An estimated 2,600 riders arrived at the Memorial as part of the annual ride-in from New Jersey to Washington, D.C. on May 12, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). The tour, held during National Police Week, brings together riders, motor officers and support personnel from across the country to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

This year, the Police Unity Tour presented a $2.5 million donation to the NLEOMF, continuing its mission to support the Memorial and preserve the stories of fallen officers.

“We Ride For Those Who Died,” NLEOMF stated in a post welcoming the riders.

The Police Unity Tour began in 1997 when Florham Park, New Jersey, Police Officer Patrick Montuore organized a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of officers killed in the line of duty. What started with 18 riders has grown into eight chapters and thousands of participants nationwide.

Volunteers support officers, families during National Police Week

As officers, survivors and supporters gathered throughout the week, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) returned to Washington, D.C., for its second year supporting National Police Week.

The organization, the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, projected it would distribute more than 6,000 meals, 8,000 cups of coffee and more than 30,000 bottles of water throughout the week. More than 60 volunteers traveled from across the United States and Canada to assist at key events, including the Unity Tour, Candlelight Vigil on May 13 and the Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15.

RRT supported officers with water and refreshments as they completed the unity tour.

“National Police Week is a time to come together in remembrance and gratitude,” said Wes Macdonald, North America Operations Lead for the RRT. “Our volunteers are honored to stand alongside law enforcement officers and their families by providing simple acts of service — meals, refreshments, and a moment of support—during a week that carries such deep meaning for so many.”

In 2025, RRT volunteers served 6,300 meals, donated 26,000 bottles of water and distributed more than 200 Comfort Snack Packs, according to the organization.