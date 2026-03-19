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Madison Square Garden invites New Yorkers to submit ‘Thank You’ videos for star-studded NYPD tribute

Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan is hosting an invite-only concert for 15,000 officers, and New Yorkers are being asked to join the campaign with tribute videos

March 19, 2026 12:37 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
'Thank You, NYPD' event at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — A show of appreciation for New York City police is heading to one of the city’s most iconic stages.

Madison Square Garden has launched a “Thank You, NYPD” campaign, inviting New Yorkers to share messages of gratitude while planning a private, star-studded event for officers and their families.

The initiative, spearheaded by MSG Entertainment CEO James Dolan — who also serves as executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports, the company behind the New York Knicks — centers around a March 28 concert at Madison Square Garden honoring the department’s role in keeping the city safe.

More than 15,000 attendees, including uniformed officers, civilian employees and their loved ones, are expected at the invite-only event.

A night of music and comedy for NYPD families

The “Thank You, NYPD” event will feature a mix of music and comedy, with scheduled performances by John Fogerty, Cyndi Lauper and rapper Fat Joe, along with comedians Chris Distefano and Sam Morril.

The event is closed to the public, with tickets distributed through the NYPD. Attendees will be required to present department identification for entry.

According to organizers, Madison Square Garden is covering the full cost of the event — including venue, production and operations — effectively making it a free experience for those invited.

Campaign encourages public support

Beyond the concert, the campaign calls on the public to take part by submitting short video messages thanking NYPD personnel.

Videos, which should be 10 to 30 seconds long, may be featured across Madison Square Garden platforms, including social media, during Knicks and Rangers games and at the March 28 event itself.

The campaign website also encourages New Yorkers to express appreciation in person, aiming to amplify visible support for officers across the city.

‘A sincere thank you’

In announcing the initiative, Dolan framed the campaign as a way to counterbalance criticism of law enforcement and highlight broader public sentiment.

“This concert to say, ‘Thank You, NYPD’ is designed to let our police know that we New Yorkers need, respect and appreciate their effort and service,” Dolan said. “It is not political. Just a sincere ‘thank you’ to our men and women in blue.”

“Cries of ‘defund the police’ and other negative statements do not reflect the true feelings of New Yorkers. If that is what our cops are hearing and no one steps up to say otherwise, that can be disheartening. This concert to say, ‘Thank You, NYPD’ is designed to let our police know that we New Yorkers need, respect and appreciate their effort and service,” Dolan said. “It is not political. Just a sincere ‘thank you’ to our men and women in blue. New York would not be New York without you! Enjoy the show and know that we appreciate you.”

Performer Cyndi Lauper echoed that message, calling the NYPD “an important part of our community” and encouraging fellow New Yorkers to show their support.

A history of large-scale civic events

Madison Square Garden has previously hosted major events tied to moments of crisis and recovery, including “The Concert for New York City” following the Sept. 11 attacks and benefit concerts after Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

Organizers say the “Thank You, NYPD” campaign continues that tradition — this time focused on recognizing the people behind the badge.

To submit a video, click here.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.