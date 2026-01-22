NYC hospital accused of mistaking NYPD cops for ICE officers, suggesting they should leave

NEW YORK — The NYPD is criticizing a local hospital after three detectives reported they were mistreated at an emergency room when hospital staff allegedly mistook them for federal immigration officers, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16 after the detectives were assaulted during a narcotics investigation in Brooklyn North, according to the report. The suspect allegedly scuffled with and spat on the officers, prompting the plainclothes detectives to go to the NYU Langone/Cobble Hill hospital’s ER for evaluation.

According to the NYPD, tensions escalated when hospital security staff told the detectives they could not enter the emergency room while armed. One detective held his partner’s weapon while another went back to receive treatment. However, another staff member later asked the armed officer in the waiting area to leave, prompting the officer who was being treated to intervene.

The department told the New York Post that the situation worsened when hospital personnel allegedly expressed concern that the detectives were immigration enforcement officers.

“Two detectives heard members of the hospital staff say something to the effect of believing they were ICE and that they should [seek] care elsewhere,” the NYPD stated.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association (DEA) condemned the incident, calling the treatment of injured officers “unacceptable” and said it is investigating the matter.

“No individual — especially NYPD detectives injured in the line of duty — should ever be subjected to such treatment,” the union said.

Former mayor Eric Adams also weighed in, accusing the hospital of politicizing emergency care and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action.

“A hospital that politicizes emergency care is no longer a hospital. It’s an activist institution pretending to practice medicine,” Adams posted online.

In response, a hospital spokesperson acknowledged that discussions with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch had taken place and expressed regret.

“We ... reaffirmed our commitment to continue providing the highest quality care to the NYPD and all law enforcement agencies,” the hospital said, noting it had treated nearly 1,000 NYPD officers in 2025.

The hospital did not comment on whether staff referenced ICE during the encounter, according to the report. The hospital did say in a statement to PIX11 News that no officer was denied care.

“Last Friday, three plainclothes NYPD officers came to our Cobble Hill ED, with one of them seeking care. We provided care to the injured officer, who was asked to temporarily secure his weapon, as per our policy. The other two officers were allowed to keep their weapons,” a spokesperson stated.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that the hospital apologized to Tisch and described the situation as a misunderstanding of hospital policy. Tisch requested that hospital staff receive additional training to ensure similar incidents do not occur in the future.

The NYPD spokesperson also said the department is reviewing the incident.

“The members of the NYPD put their lives on the line to protect this city,” the statement said. “The very least they deserve is attentive medical care and to be treated with respect.”