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Fla. deputy wins first UFC fight against convicted felon

Miami-Dade Deputy Luis Hernandez was declared the winner by submission after placing Sedriques Dumas in a standing guillotine chokehold in the first minute of the first round

September 29, 2026 12:23 PM • 
Joanna Putman

MIAMI — Luis “The Stache” Hernandez, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy who fought his way into the UFC, won his first fight in the league, NBC South Florida reported.

The fight between Hernandez and Sedriques Dumas, a convicted felon, was promoted by the UFC as “cop vs. convict.”

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Hernandez walked out to “Sound of da Police” by KRS-One for his UFC debut.

Hernandez was declared the winner by submission after placing Dumas in a standing guillotine chokehold in the first minute of the first round, NBC South Florida reported.

“Congratulations to our very own Deputy [Hernandez] on earning the win in his UFC Fight Night debut!” the sheriff’s office posted on Instagram. “Your MDSO family is celebrating with you!”

After the fight, Hernandez spoke against online comments directed at Dumas.

“All the hate online on my opponent, listen, the guy has a family, and whatever he did in the past, I’m hoping he changed his life, let’s treat him with respect,” Hernandez stated.

Hernandez is the first active deputy in the country to join the UFC, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com