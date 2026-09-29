Fla. deputy wins first UFC fight against convicted felon

MIAMI — Luis “The Stache” Hernandez, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy who fought his way into the UFC, won his first fight in the league, NBC South Florida reported.

The fight between Hernandez and Sedriques Dumas, a convicted felon, was promoted by the UFC as “cop vs. convict.”

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Hernandez walked out to “Sound of da Police” by KRS-One for his UFC debut.

Hernandez was declared the winner by submission after placing Dumas in a standing guillotine chokehold in the first minute of the first round, NBC South Florida reported.

“Congratulations to our very own Deputy [Hernandez] on earning the win in his UFC Fight Night debut!” the sheriff’s office posted on Instagram. “Your MDSO family is celebrating with you!”

After the fight, Hernandez spoke against online comments directed at Dumas.

“All the hate online on my opponent, listen, the guy has a family, and whatever he did in the past, I’m hoping he changed his life, let’s treat him with respect,” Hernandez stated.

Hernandez is the first active deputy in the country to join the UFC, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.