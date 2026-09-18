Undefeated Fla. deputy earns UFC spot

By Devoun Cetoute

Miami Herald

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luis Hernandez’s fighting career has reached historic heights after the undefeated fighter earned a coveted spot in the UFC Tuesday, a first for an acting deputy.

Hernandez has spent the last five years honing his skills as a mixed-martial arts fighter, winning his way through professional matches, all while holding his primary job as a sheriff’s deputy.

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Hernandez entered the ring at Tuesday night’s Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White Contender Series in Las Vegas’ Meta APEX with a 7-0 fighting record since 2021 — all wins by submission or knockout.

Coming in as the underdog and standing at 5-foot-9, Hernandez faced down Hugo Guillon, a 6-4 Frenchman with a 7-1 professional record of his own. The two fighters put it all the line to be awarded a UFC contract, joining the world’s largest promoter of MMA bouts.

Hernandez defeated Guillon by submission in the second round.

“You overcame big punches, being tired, submission attempts to get the finish,” said White said after the fight. “Incredible fight. I absolutely loved it. Welcome to the UFC.”

The sheriff’s office has been an avid supporter of Hernandez’s fighting career, even hosting a watch party for Tuesday’s fight.

In a statement, the agency gave Hernandez his well-earned flowers as he became the country’s first active deputy to join the UFC.

“It was the culmination of years spent moving between two demanding worlds: serving Miami-Dade County as a full-time deputy and pursuing a sport in which the smallest mistake can end a fight,” the sheriff’s office said.

“His co-workers believed in him, his family believed in him, his coaches believed in him and, most importantly, Deputy Hernandez never stopped believing in himself, despite the odds.”

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