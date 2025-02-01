Lowe’s Hometowns to award $10M in grants for first responder facilities, community projects

By Police1 Staff

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s is calling on communities to submit nominations for its Lowe’s Hometowns initiative, a program set to distribute $10 million in grants to revamp public spaces and essential community facilities. The initiative, part of Lowe’s five-year, $100 million commitment to community revitalization, will fund 100 renovation projects and 1,700 additional improvement efforts selected by the company’s employees.

Lowe’s is accepting project nominations for the fourth year of Lowe’s Hometowns until Feb. 18. Nominations are open to first responder facilities, individuals, nonprofits and other municipalities.

Since its launch in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns has impacted more than 3 million people, according to the company. Last year, Lowe’s Hometowns helped renovate nine first responder facilities, including fire departments, sheriff’s offices and dispatch centers. Notable projects included:

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte, North Carolina - $40,000: Renovations to transform the current lobby into a one-stop resource center for individuals transitioning back into the community.

Laurys Station Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Laurys Station, Pennsylvania - $92,000: Creating a more welcoming space for volunteers who serve their community selflessly.

Milton Volunteer Fire Department, Milton, West Virginia - $142,000: Improvements including new flooring, wall coverings, ceilings, a concrete parking area, and storage space for fire equipment.

Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, Scotland, Connecticut - $30,000: Providing brand-new bunkrooms for privacy during shifts, an office relocation, and a full kitchen renovation.

Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Wilson, North Carolina - $70,000: Upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems, new appliances, windows and paint.

Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, Spelter, West Virginia - $30,000: Renovating the common room, kitchen, sleeping quarters, and gym, along with flooring, ceilings and paint updates.

Stanley Fire Department, Owensboro, Kentucky - $35,000: Improvements including new bathroom fixtures, flooring, paint, appliances, and furniture.

Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - $160,000: Station renovations including ceiling work, refreshed walls, electrical updates, new doors, heating units, stairs, and bathroom updates.

Wasilla Police Dispatch Center, Wasilla, Alaska - $21,000: Updating the dispatch center break room with new cabinets, carpeting, appliances, and furniture.

“Helping our neighbors and communities is what Lowe’s does best,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Over the last three years, Lowe’s Hometowns has inspired thousands of community improvement projects across the country, which have been brought to life by our associates’ ability to solve problems and get things done. I am excited to see the difference we will make in 2025.”

The program, supported by the nonprofit Points of Light, focuses on revitalizing spaces that serve as central hubs for their communities. Eligible projects include renovations of first responder facilities, youth centers, food pantries, parks and memorials, as well as spaces dedicated to skilled trades education.

“Communities have urgent needs for investments and volunteers nationwide,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, Points of Light’s president and CEO. “Lowe’s empowers communities to make the improvements they imagine a reality through the Lowe’s Hometowns program. Grants and employee volunteers support locally identified projects, like expanding food banks and refreshing shared spaces, to fill critical gaps and create sustainable, positive changes.”

To nominate a project, click here.

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

