What cops forget, families remember

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Police memoirs often focus on the cases: the shootings, the homicides, the organized crime investigations, the moments that test an officer’s instincts and nerve. Terrence Dwyer’s “The Badge Between Us: Duty, Marriage and Family” includes all of that, but the heart of the story is what those moments did to the life waiting for him at home.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks with Dwyer, a retired New York State Police investigator, attorney, professor, Police1 columnist and author, about the career memories he had packed away in boxes and the family memories his wife never forgot. Dwyer discusses organized crime work, the murder of a fellow investigator, a gang case, a quintuple homicide and the toll those experiences took on his marriage, his mental health and his view of life after policing.

Tune in to discover



What officers and their families often carry in silence long after the shift ends

Why Dwyer says spouses are often the true partners in policing — and what his wife’s perspective revealed about the toll of the career

How writing the book opened conversations about trauma, moral injury, counseling and the impact policing has on marriage and family life

Why officers need interests, relationships and plans outside the job long before retirement arrives

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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