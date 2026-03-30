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LASD deputy suffers fatal medical emergency while running law enforcement relay race

Deputy Levi Vargas died after suffering a medical emergency during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup, a 120-mile law enforcement relay race

March 30, 2026 10:11 AM
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LASD

By Brittny Mejia
Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after suffering a medical emergency during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, the department announced early Sunday.

Levi Vargas, a 30-year-old San Dimas sheriff’s deputy, was among numerous law enforcement personnel representing their agencies at the annual footrace when the medical emergency occurred, the department wrote in a statement on X. Despite receiving medical care, Vargas, an 11-year veteran of the department, died from his injuries.

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Vargas joined the department in 2015 as a custody assistant and later graduated from Academy Class 413, officials said. He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings and extended family.

Department officials said they were “shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss.”

“He was known among his colleagues and friends for his professionalism, commitment, and compassion to our communities,” they said in a statement. “His loss is deeply felt across our Department, and he will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

For Los Angeles law enforcement, the Baker to Vegas race is the premier sporting event of the year. Police departments and sheriff’s stations spend months raising the thousands of dollars it takes to send each 20-runner team to the race. The desert race started Saturday just north of Baker and ended 120 miles later by the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department usually sends a couple of dozen teams.

In a statement, officials with the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A., which also participates in the race, said they were “shocked and saddened” by the death.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the deputy’s family and to our law enforcement colleagues and fellow runners at LASD,” the office said on X.

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This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.
©2026 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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