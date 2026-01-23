REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer Down

N.C. sheriff’s office recruit dies during training 10 days after being hired

Cadet Ryan Phillip Ferreira appeared to suffer a medical emergency during a physical abilities course, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stated

January 23, 2026 10:04 AM
Jackson County Local Government

By Mark Price
The Charlotte Observer

FRANKLIN, N.C. — A 26-year-old deputy cadet died after just 10 days on the job, when he suffered “a medical emergency” during training, according to investigators in western North Carolina.

It happened Thursday, Jan. 22, at Southwestern Community College in Franklin, during a physical abilities course that involves timed chases, apprehensions and rescues, officials said.

A cause of death for Cadet Ryan Phillip Ferreira has not been released.

“He appeared to suffer a medical emergency during physical training assessment,” the sheriff’s office reported in a news release. “Instructors and cadets immediately administered life-saving measures as Macon County EMS and Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the training center within seven minutes. Ferreira was transported to Angel Medical Center, where he unfortunately passed away.”

Ferreira is a Franklin native and 2019 graduate of Franklin High School. He graduated from Southwestern Community College in 2023 with Criminal Justice Degree, officials said.

He was hired by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 12 and immediately began a Basic Law Enforcement Training course, officials said.

“This is an extremely difficult day for Ryan’s family, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, his fellow cadets, SCC training staff, and the Western North Carolina community,” Jackson County Sheriff Doug Farmer said in a news release. “We are grateful for his dedication to serve our community, and his loss is devastating.”

Cadets are required to submit a medical history in advance of taking the course, revealing allergies, medications, hospitalizations and conditions, according to the college’s website.

Franklin is about a 180-mile drive west from uptown Charlotte.

