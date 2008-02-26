Fox Home Entertainment Supports National Law Enforcement Museum

Fontana, CA — A Saturday night staple on FOX television since its premiere in March 1989, “COPS” has provided viewers with a compelling, up-close perspective on the work of America’s law enforcement officers. Now, in recognition of the February 19th release of the COPS 20th Anniversary Edition DVD, Fox Home Entertainment, along with the series creator and executive producer, John Langley, is lending its support to the first-ever national museum dedicated to telling the story of law enforcement in the United States.

On Sunday, February 24, Mr. Langley presented a $10,000 check from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment (TCFHE) toward the capital campaign for the National Law Enforcement Museum, an architecturally inspiring, world-class museum scheduled to open in Washington, DC, in 2011. The donation was accepted by Museum representative John Shanks immediately prior to the Auto Club 500 NASCAR race at the California Speedway in Fontana, CA. To commemorate the release of the COPS 20th Anniversary Edition DVD, Fox Home Entertainment asked Mr. Langley to select a charitable cause to which TCFHE could make a contribution.

“John Langley has been an influential and passionate supporter of law enforcement for years,” said Craig Floyd, chairman and CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which is leading the effort to build the National Law Enforcement Museum. “Not only has the ‘COPS’ program provided Americans with a first-hand look at the challenges and dangers that our men and women in blue face every day, but John has personally donated to our Museum project as well. We are very pleased that Fox Home Entertainment is honoring John’s work on behalf of law enforcement with this generous donation,” Mr. Floyd added.

Authorized by Congress in the year 2000, the planned National Law Enforcement Museum is a 95,000 square foot, mostly underground museum to be located just blocks from the U.S. Capitol and adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. When it opens in 2011, the Museum will provide an estimated 600,000 visitors a year with a unique and comprehensive look at the law enforcement profession. The Museum will feature high-tech, interactive exhibitions, interesting historical and contemporary artifacts, and extensive educational programming. Groundbreaking is scheduled for later in 2008.

The privately funded Museum has launched an $80 million capital campaign, with approximately $33 million raised to date. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, including a virtual tour, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

Featuring the “20th Season Special,” the original pilot and over five hours of new content, the COPS 20th Anniversary Edition DVD includes commentaries by producer John Langley and two “best of” compilation episodes exposing 20 “COPS” segments spanning its 20 seasons. Additionally, the DVD packs heat with a line-up of “featurettes,” including “‘COPS’ in the Movies and on TV: Spoofs and Tributes,” “Cops On Cops,” “Behind-the-Scenes,” and a “Famous Fan Favorites” that includes celebrity fan interviews with Chris O’Donnell, Pete Sampras and Luke Wilson.