Chief’s Corner: Is ‘drop the gun’ a safe command?

When officers confront an armed suspect, the command “Drop the gun!” is almost reflexive. But is that command always the safest option?

I see numerous videos and have been in situations where this command is given by officers. Many times, the armed individual complies and drops the firearm to the ground.

What is the risk that impact with the surface causes the firearm to discharge? Older revolvers without a transfer bar firing mechanism may discharge if the hammer strikes the ground. I have seen this occur and read accounts in law enforcement journals and trade magazines documenting impact-related discharges.

Each year, dozens of individuals engaged in sporting events or hunting with long guns suffer injury or death when a long gun — especially shotguns without tethered firing pins — discharges after being dropped. The same issue is possible when officers order a person to “drop” a firearm.

I have seen a “cheap” semiautomatic pistol discharge and shoot a suspect in the foot when dropped upon an officer’s command. Fortunately, no officers or members of the public were injured. I have also seen revolvers and shotguns discharge when dropped by officers. Some older shotguns manufactured in the 1970s were notorious for discharging when dropped, and some even discharged when a round was chambered. Modern shotguns with tethered firing pins are safer.

Some officers are encountering 3D-printed and other homemade firearms that likely lack the safety features found in commercially produced firearms. The safety of these firearms when dropped is questionable at best.

I have investigated incidents in which one officer lost several toes when a dropped shotgun discharged and another officer suffered a severe foot injury from a dropped rifle discharge. Granted, these events occurred some 20 years ago during my 50-plus-year career, and such events are rare. Many unintentional discharges occur when a finger is on the trigger during movement, holstering or other manipulation of the firearm.

The concern is that a discharge from a dropped firearm may trigger contagious gunfire from officers who believe the suspect has fired at them. Additionally, this type of discharge may send a projectile in a random direction, endangering officers, bystanders and even the suspect.

Perhaps officers should consider the command, “Put the gun down.” This command may reduce the risk of a discharge caused by impact. However, it may require more time for compliance and necessitate movement by the suspect. This is an important consideration, particularly when the suspect is standing on a hard surface.

Do you believe “drop the gun” is the safest command? Why or why not? Share below.