National Bullying Program Awards

Each day an estimated 160,000 students in the United States refuse to go to school because they fear physical and verbal aggression of their peers, and the isolation that comes from being the target of rumors and cyber-bullying. Many more attend school in a state of anxiety and depression.

Do you know a community, school, or private anti bullying program or initiative doing extrordinary work to prevent bullying? Are you involved in or know of an anti bullying effort that deserves national recognition? If you answer yes to either of these questions nominate them for the National Anti-Bullying Awards sponsored by the School Safety Advocacy Council and presented at the 2012 National Conference on Bullying, Februrary 15-17, 2012 at the DoubleTree Sea World Resort Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Nominations due by January 10, 2012.

