Conn. launches $2M grant program to boost rural traffic enforcement

The grant will fund overtime pay and new equipment to help state and local police curb excessive speeding

February 27, 2025 05:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Police Lights

Lights on a parked police vehicle, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/AP

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is ramping up enforcement on speeding and reckless driving in rural areas with a $2 million federal grant aimed at improving road safety, NBC Connecticut reported.

The High-Risk Rural Roads Enforcement Campaign will run from March 1 to May 30, funding additional patrols by state troopers and local police, according to the report. The grant will cover overtime pay and new equipment to help officers monitor back roads more effectively.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) reported an average of 44 deaths on rural roads each year from 2019 to 2023, with excessive speeding being a major factor.

“Places where the speed limit is 30 and people are driving 60, just really unsafe dangerous behaviors happening,” said Josh Morgan, director of communications for CT DOT.

In last year’s campaign, law enforcement conducted more than 7,600 traffic stops and issued 4,300 speeding citations statewide, according to the report. Fines for speeding violations range from $200 to $500 and may include a mandatory court appearance, depending on the severity of the offense.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com