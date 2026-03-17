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‘Drive!': Okla. officer hops on bystander’s hood to nab fleeing minibike rider

The Oklahoma City Police officer climbed onto the hood of a bystander’s vehicle and rode on it for about two minutes, directing the driver before capturing the suspect

March 17, 2026 05:51 PM • 
Joanna Putman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Body-worn camera video shows an Oklahoma City cop hitching a ride on the hood of a bystander’s vehicle while pursuing a suspect, KOCO reported.

The March 6 incident began when the officer attempted to stop two individuals riding minibikes for not using headlights and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the report. The officer initiated a pursuit after the riders didn’t pull over.

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The two riders separated as the officer pursued them. The officer kept up with one suspect until they drove down a dead-end road and through residential yards. The officer then got out of his vehicle and ran after the suspect on foot.

Video shows the suspect eventually re-entering a roadway. The officer ran toward a passing vehicle with its window down.

The officer “made contact with the driver” and quickly determined that they were willing to assist law enforcement, according to the police report.

“Drive! Drive! Drive! Drive!” the officer can be heard saying on body camera video.

The officer was then able to direct the driver while clinging to the hood of the vehicle for approximately two minutes, according to the report.

The officer eventually hopped off the car’s hood and tackled the suspect when they came to a brief stop, video shows.

The suspect claimed that he “didn’t see” the officer.

“Yes, you did,” the officer can be heard saying.

The minibike rider was charged with eluding a police officer, failure to maintain liability insurance, driving without a license, failure to use a safety signal, failure to stop at a stop sign and operating a minibike on a street, according to the report.

The driver who assisted the officer stayed on the scene during the arrest.

“So, that’s the kind of adrenaline y’all get to deal with?” the driver said.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com