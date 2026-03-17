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BWC: Man barricaded in hospital parking garage points gun at Dallas SWAT officers before fatal OIS

After more than an hour of negotiation, SWAT officers used tear gas to force the man of his vehicle; he then pointed a gun at officers

March 17, 2026 11:20 AM

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DALLAS — An armed man who barricaded himself in the parking garage of a children’s hospital in Dallas and was fatally shot after pointing a gun at police officers has been identified as Diamon-Maziarre Robinson, who used the alias “Mike King” and worked security for U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, officials said in an update Monday.

Officers with the Dallas police Fugitive Unit and Intelligence Unit were conducting an investigation “related to a wanted suspect” about 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said at the initial news conference about the shooting last week. The officers followed Robinson to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, at 1935 Medical District Drive.

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Robinson barricaded himself inside a vehicle in the parking garage, according to Comeaux. The Dallas Police Department’s SWAT team responded and used tear gas to get him out of the car, police said.

“He had a gun — he pointed the gun towards the officers,” Comeaux said.

Three officers fired their rifles, shooting Robinson. A SWAT doctor provided medical aid, but Robinson, 39, died at the scene, police said.

Police officials released additional details and video from the investigation at a news conference on Monday, March 16.

Officials said the investigation began on Feb. 17, when the Irving Police Department issued a bulletin about a black GMC Yukon with a stolen U.S. government license plate. Dallas police detectives identified Robinson as the suspect and learned he “had been using fictitious information and wearing police-style uniforms to falsely represent himself as a federal agent,” the department said in a news release.

Detectives also learned Robinson used the “Mike King” alias to create “fraudulent businesses using false identifying information to hire legitimate police officers for off-duty jobs,” the release said.

Police said they obtained multiple felony warrants for Robinson’s arrest and he was also wanted on a parole violation warrant.

In a statement posted to X on Wednesday, Rep. Crockett wrote, “As a former public defender, I’ve always believed people are more than the worst thing they’ve ever done. I believe in redemption. The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others. We’re still learning the full story, but today we mourn a life lost. This is a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

Robinson drove multiple vehicles with stolen government plates, investigators said, but on the night of the shooting he was in a white Mercedes that belonged to an acquaintance.

Officers spent more than an hour trying to negotiate with Robinson in the hospital parking garage, the release states, and “offered him opportunities to speak with family members to resolve the situation peacefully, which is a common practice during crisis negotiations.”

When the initial negotiation efforts failed, the SWAT team was called to the scene.

The handgun that Robinson was holding at the time of the shooting was reported stolen, police said.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.

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