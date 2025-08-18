DOJ cancels $500M in public safety grants, cuts officer safety and crime prevention programs

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice recently pulled the plug on 373 grants across the country, halting nearly $500 million in public safety funding, according to an analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ).

The grants — originally valued at $820 million — were part of the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) portfolio and supported a wide range of initiatives, including law enforcement safety, community violence intervention, behavioral health response, reentry services and support for crime victims. Most were multiyear grants already in progress.

Major impact areas

Law enforcement safety and violent crime reduction

Corrections, reentry and community supervision

Community violence intervention and victim services

Rescinded approximately $150 million from the OJP’s Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative

Terminated critical hospital-based violence intervention programs designed to interrupt cycles of retaliatory violence.

Ended grants supporting essential victim services programs, including specialized training for sexual assault nurse examiners and services for trafficking survivors.

Mental health and substance use responses

Eliminated co-responder team grants pairing law enforcement with mental health providers to safely manage behavioral health crises, reducing unnecessary arrests and officer workload.

While DOJ leadership cited shifting priorities, CCJ analysis showed about 60% of terminated grants had no reference to diversity, equity, race, gender or related terms.

Read more: Council on Criminal Justice full analysis

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.