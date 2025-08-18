REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

DOJ cancels $500M in public safety grants, cuts officer safety and crime prevention programs

Programs cut include those supporting police officer wellness, corrections reentry, victim services, mental health and crime reduction

August 18, 2025 03:43 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Federal Officers Accountability Database

FILE - The Justice Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2022. The U.S. Justice Department has created a database to track records of misconduct by federal law enforcement officers that is aimed at preventing agencies from unknowingly hiring officers with a history of bad behavior, officials said on Monday. Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice recently pulled the plug on 373 grants across the country, halting nearly $500 million in public safety funding, according to an analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ).

The grants — originally valued at $820 million — were part of the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) portfolio and supported a wide range of initiatives, including law enforcement safety, community violence intervention, behavioral health response, reentry services and support for crime victims. Most were multiyear grants already in progress.

Major impact areas

Law enforcement safety and violent crime reduction

Corrections, reentry and community supervision

  • $76.7 million cut, including programs funded by the bipartisan Second Chance Act, which provided housing and healthcare assistance for individuals returning from incarceration.
  • Eliminated funding for the National PREA Resource Center, which helped correctional agencies comply with the Prison Rape Elimination Act to protect incarcerated individuals from abuse.
  • Cancelled grants to the Community Supervision Resource Center, ending technical support for more than 40 probation, parole, and pretrial jurisdictions.

Community violence intervention and victim services

  • Rescinded approximately $150 million from the OJP’s Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, which deploys trained outreach workers to reduce violent crime.
  • Terminated critical hospital-based violence intervention programs designed to interrupt cycles of retaliatory violence.
  • Ended grants supporting essential victim services programs, including specialized training for sexual assault nurse examiners and services for trafficking survivors.

Mental health and substance use responses

  • Eliminated co-responder team grants pairing law enforcement with mental health providers to safely manage behavioral health crises, reducing unnecessary arrests and officer workload.

While DOJ leadership cited shifting priorities, CCJ analysis showed about 60% of terminated grants had no reference to diversity, equity, race, gender or related terms.

Read more: Council on Criminal Justice full analysis

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LA-HOMICIDES-LA
LAPD
LAPD homicide clearance rate rose to nearly 70% in 2025
Of the 230 homicides logged, officials said that 156, or 68%, were considered solved; factoring in the 78 killings from past years that were solved in 2025, the rate rose to 101%
February 03, 2026 04:44 PM

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

Department of Justice Police1 Grants Police1 Grants
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.