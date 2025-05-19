REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police1 Grants

DOJ opens FY25 COPS grants to curb heroin, opioid and meth crimes

Up to $51 million is available through anti-heroin and anti-meth state task-force programs; applications close July 2

May 19, 2025 04:29 PM • 
Police1 Staff
COPS New Funding Opportunity.jpg

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is accepting applications for more than $51 million in drug enforcement grants aimed at combating heroin and methamphetamine trafficking.

For fiscal year 2025, the COPS Office is offering funding through two programs: the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF) and the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP). These grants support state law enforcement agencies in states hit hardest by opioid and meth-related crime, the COPS Office announced on May 13.

AHTF will award up to $35 million to approximately 15 agencies, with individual grants capped at $4 million. CAMP will provide $16 million across about 12 grants, with a maximum of $2 million per award.

According to the DOJ, the FY25 Anti-Heroin Task Force Program “seeks to advance public safety by making competitive grants to state law enforcement agencies in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions.” Similarly, the CAMP solicitation states the program “seeks to advance public safety by making competitive grants to state law enforcement agencies in states with high seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories and laboratory dump seizures.”

Agencies must submit an SF-424 through Grants.gov by June 25, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET, and complete the full application in JustGrants by July 2, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET. The 36-month awards are expected to begin Oct. 1, 2025.

State law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply. AHTF targets states with high opioid-treatment admission rates and requires primary authority over heroin and opioid seizures as well as a multijurisdictional task force structure. CAMP applicants must be authorized to conduct anti-meth investigations and request at least $1 million. Neither program has a match requirement.

Awards may fund personnel, overtime, equipment, training and analytical support aimed at boosting investigations, seizures and arrests while expanding information-sharing with federal partners. Grant decisions are expected on or after Sept. 1, 2025.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

Trending
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 09:32 AM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-03 122242.png
Pursuit
BWC: Ohio man crashes motorcycle after pursuit, grabs gun before fatal OIS
Video shows the suspect fleeing into the woods after a fiery crash and brandishing a weapon before being shot by Ohio officers
February 03, 2026 12:43 PM

Police1 is using generative AI to create some content that is edited and fact-checked by our editors.

Drug Interdiction / Narcotics Police1 Grants Police1 Grants
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

Interested in expert-driven resources delivered for free directly to your inbox? Subscribe for free to any our our Police1 newsletters.