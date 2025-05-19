DOJ opens FY25 COPS grants to curb heroin, opioid and meth crimes

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is accepting applications for more than $51 million in drug enforcement grants aimed at combating heroin and methamphetamine trafficking.

For fiscal year 2025, the COPS Office is offering funding through two programs: the Anti-Heroin Task Force Program (AHTF) and the COPS Anti-Methamphetamine Program (CAMP). These grants support state law enforcement agencies in states hit hardest by opioid and meth-related crime, the COPS Office announced on May 13.

AHTF will award up to $35 million to approximately 15 agencies, with individual grants capped at $4 million. CAMP will provide $16 million across about 12 grants, with a maximum of $2 million per award.

According to the DOJ, the FY25 Anti-Heroin Task Force Program “seeks to advance public safety by making competitive grants to state law enforcement agencies in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions.” Similarly, the CAMP solicitation states the program “seeks to advance public safety by making competitive grants to state law enforcement agencies in states with high seizures of precursor chemicals, finished methamphetamine, laboratories and laboratory dump seizures.”

Agencies must submit an SF-424 through Grants.gov by June 25, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET, and complete the full application in JustGrants by July 2, 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET. The 36-month awards are expected to begin Oct. 1, 2025.

State law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply. AHTF targets states with high opioid-treatment admission rates and requires primary authority over heroin and opioid seizures as well as a multijurisdictional task force structure. CAMP applicants must be authorized to conduct anti-meth investigations and request at least $1 million. Neither program has a match requirement.

Awards may fund personnel, overtime, equipment, training and analytical support aimed at boosting investigations, seizures and arrests while expanding information-sharing with federal partners. Grant decisions are expected on or after Sept. 1, 2025.

