DOJ’s $300M Model Cities Initiative: What police leaders need to know to compete

The Department of Justice’s FY 2026 Model Cities Initiative is one of the most significant public safety funding opportunities in recent years. It’s also one of the most competitive.

With approximately $300 million in total funding and only 2 to 4 awards expected, this program is designed to identify and fund a small number of jurisdictions that can serve as national models for modern, integrated public safety systems.

For law enforcement leaders, the opportunity is real, but success will require more than a strong grant application. It will require citywide alignment, strategic planning and executive-level coordination.

What is the Model Cities Initiative?

The Model Cities Initiative is a large-scale DOJ effort to fund comprehensive, citywide strategies that:



Reduce violent crime

Strengthen law enforcement and prosecutorial capacity

Support victims of crime

Reduce recidivism

Address behavioral health challenges tied to public safety

Awards will be delivered through 36-month cooperative agreements, meaning agencies should expect ongoing collaboration and oversight from DOJ — not just one-time funding.

Who is eligible for funding?

Eligibility is limited to:



Local government entities serving populations of 100,000 or more

Single jurisdictions or multi-jurisdictional collaborations operating as one entity

Each eligible entity may submit only one application, making early coordination across agencies critical.

Why this program is different from traditional grants

The Model Cities Initiative stands apart from most federal funding opportunities in several ways:

1. A two-phase, highly selective process

Applicants must first submit a written proposal. Finalists will then be invited to present their strategy directly to DOJ leadership.

2. Executive-level engagement is required

Applications must demonstrate buy-in from key stakeholders, including:



Mayor or city leadership

Prosecutor

Sheriff

Health and human services leadership

This is not a department-led grant. It’s a city-led public safety strategy.

3. A nontraditional application process

Initial submissions are made by email, rather than through Grants.gov, reflecting the unique structure of the program.

4. Ongoing federal involvement

Selected cities should expect:



Milestone-based funding

DOJ pre-approval of partners and subrecipients

Regular reporting and performance tracking

What DOJ is looking for in competitive applications

While the program does not include a formal scoring rubric, the expectations are clear. The strongest proposals will demonstrate:

A clearly defined crime problem: Applications should be grounded in data, identifying specific violent crime trends and gaps in current capacity.

Citywide governance and alignment: DOJ expects a unified approach across law enforcement, prosecution, courts, corrections, and community partners.

An integrated strategy: Successful applications will present a cohesive plan and not a collection of disconnected projects.

Implementation readiness

Cities must show they are ready to execute, with:



A realistic budget

A detailed timeline

Committed partners

Clear, measurable outcomes

What agencies should start doing now

For agencies considering participation, preparation should begin immediately.

Key steps include:



Engage city leadership early. Mayor and executive support is required.

Mayor and executive support is required. Align key stakeholders. Law enforcement, prosecutors, health agencies and community partners must be part of a unified strategy.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, health agencies and community partners must be part of a unified strategy. Define your data story. Clearly articulate the jurisdiction’s violent crime challenges.

Clearly articulate the jurisdiction’s violent crime challenges. Develop an implementation plan. Focus on how the strategy will be executed and not just what will be funded.

In many cases, the coordination required for this program will take more time than the application itself.

Timeline to know

Application release: June 2026

Phase 1 deadline: September 1, 2026

Finalist presentations: Following DOJ review

Award announcements: Expected late 2026

Key takeaway for police and community leaders

The Model Cities Initiative is not just another grant. It’s an opportunity for a small number of jurisdictions to secure transformative funding and national visibility. But the bar is high. Success will depend on whether a city can present a unified, data-driven, and executable vision for public safety, backed by leadership alignment and operational readiness.

For departments used to applying independently, this represents a shift. The question is no longer just “What does our agency need?” It’s “What does our city need — and how do we deliver it together?”