Ohio sheriff uses grant funding to replace aging cruiser cameras

By Molly Walsh

cleveland.com

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office will spend about $25,000 to replace aging camera systems in patrol vehicles, with most of the cost covered by a state grant.

The Geauga County Board of Commissioners approved the funding Thursday during a meeting at the Great Geauga County Fair.

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The project includes about $19,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services and a roughly $6,300 county contribution.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said the funding will not create a new camera program. The Sheriff’s Office already has cameras in all of its cruisers that work with deputies’ body cameras.

Instead, the department replaces older systems over time and seeks grants to help cover the cost.

“Technology changes every day. It’s expensive to try to change everything at the same time,” Hildenbrand said. “So we gradually do this and do it with grants as much as you can.”

The grant covers the purchase of in-car camera systems through the end of 2026.

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