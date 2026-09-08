Miss. deputy fatally shot while dispersing crowd, suspect at large
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terrian Bailey was fatally wounded and a woman was shot in the incident
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputy was fatally shot while dispersing a crowd, WLBT reported.
The shooting occurred on Sept. 7 when deputies responded to disperse a crowd at a convenience store. A suspect fired shots, fatally wounding Deputy Terrian Bailey.
Another woman was also wounded, but is expected to recover, WLBT reported.
The FBI has offered $25,000 for information leading to the capture of the suspect. No suspect information has been provided.
Bailey had served with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for six years. He is survived by his wife and children.
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