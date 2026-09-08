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Miss. deputy fatally shot while dispersing crowd, suspect at large

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terrian Bailey was fatally wounded and a woman was shot in the incident

September 08, 2026 09:29 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputy was fatally shot while dispersing a crowd, WLBT reported.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 7 when deputies responded to disperse a crowd at a convenience store. A suspect fired shots, fatally wounding Deputy Terrian Bailey.

Another woman was also wounded, but is expected to recover, WLBT reported.

The FBI has offered $25,000 for information leading to the capture of the suspect. No suspect information has been provided.

Bailey had served with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for six years. He is survived by his wife and children.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com