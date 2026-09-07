NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

Appeals court covering, N.Y., N.J., Conn. rules First Amendment applies to recording LE activity in public

Justices wrote that being recorded on the job “may place added strain” on officers but that “the risk of this exposure is an essential incident of life in a society which places a primary value on freedom of speech”

September 07, 2026 06:00 AM
2019-12-gavel-unsplash-12142019.jpg

By Rick Pfeiffer
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.

NEW YORK — The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that citizens living in its jurisdiction, which includes Niagara Falls , now have a “clearly established” First Amendment right to record law enforcement activity in public.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the appeals court, whose jurisdiction covers the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, means that nine of the nation’s 11 appeals courts have now found that citizens have a Constitutional right to record police activity from areas accessible to the public.

The case, Massimino v. Benoit, stems from the activity of a “self-described ‘First Amendment auditing hobbyist’” in Waterbury, Conn. Keith Massimino had been recording video of the exterior of the Waterbury Police Department for roughly six and a half minutes when he was approached by two police officers.

The video showed the exterior of the police station and its surrounding neighborhood. The appeals court noted that “at all times, Massimino remained on a public sidewalk.”

When the police officers asked Massimino what he was doing, he replied that he was “a journalist getting content for a story” and refused to answer any other questions. The officers told Massimino he was not allowed to videotape the police station and asked him for identification.

When Massimino refused to provide the officers with identification, they placed him under arrest on an obstruction charge.

The charge was later dismissed, but Massimino sued the police officers for violating his First and Fourth Amendment rights. A U.S. District Court judge ruled that Massimino “lacked a clearly established right to record the police station.”

The appeals court agreed with that conclusion, but then ruled that Massimino had a “First Amendment right to record publicly visible areas of a police station from a public sidewalk.”

“That conclusion follows from a broader First Amendment principle: the Constitution protects the right to record law enforcement activity in public,” Appeals Court Justice Myrna Perez wrote. “Our circuit has so far declined to address whether the First Amendment protects a right to record law enforcement activity in public. Eight of our sister circuits have recognized that right. Today, we join them.”

The court acknowledged that being recorded on the job “may place added strain on the challenging job of law enforcement.” But Perez, quoting from a 1966 U.S. Supreme Court decision, wrote that “the risk of this exposure is an essential incident of life in a society which places a primary value on freedom of speech and of press.”

The Second Circuit ruling did note that “the right to record law enforcement activity is not limitless.” The court wrote that “reasonable time, place and manner restrictions” could be imposed.

Although the appeals court determined there is a right to record law enforcement activity in public, it found that because the right had not been recognized when Massimino made his recording, his First Amendment rights were not violated.

It also found that his refusal to identify himself to police created a reasonable reason to detain and arrest him.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-09-03 181636.png
Police Recruitment
Calif. city approves $9.8M in police raises over next 3 years
The city council approved a new contract with the Huntington Beach Police Officers Association that includes a 17% pay bump for police rank-and-file through June 2029
September 06, 2026 07:00 AM
NYPD-TISCH-SYNAGOGUE-SPEECH
Drug Interdiction / Narcotics
NYPD seizes ‘enormous’ cocaine stash worth more than $10M
Following a search, officers and federal agents recovered 230 bricks containing white powder that later tested positive for cocaine
September 06, 2026 08:00 AM
US-NEWS-DOING-IT-FOR-PURPOSE-LAS-1-LV.jpg
September 11, 2001
‘Doing it for a purpose’: Las Vegas first responders remember 9/11 during Strat climb
More than 300 first responders are expected to climb 1,455 steps to the top of The Strat tower on Sept. 11 as part of the Las Vegas casino’s seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
September 07, 2026 08:00 AM
US-NEWS-PROPOSAL-WOULD-LOOSEN-RESIDENCY-REQUIREMENTS-1-ABN.jpg
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Proposal would loosen residency requirements for Ill. city’s police and fire chiefs
Police and fire chiefs are currently required to live in Aurora; the proposed ordinance would allow them to live in any municipality within 15 miles of Aurora
September 07, 2026 07:00 AM

© 2026 the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal (Lockport, N.Y.).
Visit lockportjournal.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
firstnet-logo-vector.png
Communications
Vision FirstNet Users Summit Delivers Opportunity to Connect, Learn and Shape the Future of Public Safety Communications
Registration Closes Soon for September 14–16 Gathering of Public Safety and FirstNet Communications Leaders
September 01, 2026 04:20 PM

Legal