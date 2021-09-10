$50,000 state grant secured to launch Pa. college police K-9 program

By Erie News Now

ERIE, Pa. — A $50,000 state grant has been awarded to help launch a K-9 program for Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (LECOM) police and security department, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced Friday.

The LECOM K-9 program will allow officers to search suspicious items or vehicles during a bomb threat scenario or help search for missing or wanted persons. The dog’s ability to pick up scents could eventually be used to detect COVID-19.

The K-9 will also help with Erie County’s emergency and terror threat responsiveness, according to Bizzarro. Other police departments in the area can request help from the K-9.

FULL STORY: $50,000 state grant secured for LECOM’s police K-9 program