NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Active Shooter

‘I remember it like it was yesterday’: Orlando officers mark 10 years since Pulse

Officers who confronted the gunman and rescued victims say the events of June 12, 2016, continue to shape their lives and careers

June 12, 2026 06:52 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ten years after the Pulse nightclub attack, law enforcement officers and investigators who responded to the massacre say the memories of that night have not faded.

Mike Napolitano, a SWAT officer who helped rescue victims during the June 12, 2016, attack, survived after a round struck his helmet, WFTV reported. The gunman’s AR-15 later jammed, preventing him from firing additional rounds during the confrontation, according to the report.

| RELATED: 10 lessons from the Pulse nightclub shooting

The attack, which killed 49 people and wounded 53 others, began as an active shooter call and shifted into a barricaded hostage situation before SWAT officers breached the nightclub and killed the gunman.

For Danny Banks, then the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s special agent in charge for the Orlando region, the night still feels close.

“It’s been 10 years. I remember it like it was yesterday,” Banks told FOX 35.

Banks said one moment that stayed with him was seeing a mother holding a phone that showed her son’s location still inside the club.

“She knew the location of his phone was still inside the Pulse and she couldn’t find him,” Banks said.

Michael Glock, a former U.S. Border Patrol intelligence agent and one of the first federal counterterrorism officers to arrive, told FOX 35 he still deals with PTSD from the response.

“Noises, balloon pops, those type of things, um, I’ll get triggers,” Glock said.

| RESOURCE: Active shooter response: The patrol officer’s complete toolkit

Former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ron Hopper, who helped lead the federal investigation, told WFLX the scene remains the worst he has encountered in his career.

“Absolutely the most horrific scene that I have been either involved with or tasked with leading in my career so far,” Hopper said.

Hopper said he thinks about Pulse almost daily.

The anniversary has brought renewed attention to the officers, agents and first responders who ran toward the nightclub that morning, many of whom continue to carry the weight of what they saw.

Banks, now Orange County’s director of public safety, said he hopes the unity that followed the attack is not forgotten.

“It’s kind of a shame that it takes those major tragic incidents to unite us all on some things,” Banks said. “But unfortunately, sometimes it does, and that was a good thing that came.”

Trending
Seattle Police
Securing 2026: What every agency must have in place for high-risk events
Seattle to use security cameras near stadiums during FIFA World Cup matches
After briefings from police and the FBI, Mayor Katie Wilson said credible security concerns justify activating cameras near Seattle’s stadiums during tournament events
June 10, 2026 10:04 AM
Texas Ranger Don Stoner
Do you want to protect and serve your community?
How to become a Texas Ranger
The path to becoming a Texas Ranger is highly competitive, demanding a track record of investigative excellence, professionalism and service
June 10, 2026 04:22 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
US-NEWS-DOJ-PHILLY-GUN-PERMITS-PROBE-FILEPIC-PH
Gun Legislation and Law Enforcement
Justice Department launches investigation into Philadelphia PD’s gun license denials
Within Philadelphia city limits, gun owners are required to have a license to carry a firearm openly, and the police department has broad authority to revoke them
June 10, 2026 10:40 AM
Krish
Officer Down
Ga. officer dies nearly a year after being struck by vehicle while directing traffic
Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish had served the department since September, 2022; his agency remembered him as “courageous and faithful”
June 10, 2026 11:15 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman

Company News
Casework.png
Forensics
TrueAllele Reliability Upheld in Over 50 Admissibility Challenges
TrueAllele’s admissibility history provides a foundation for the reliability of PG results with “limited, complex, or unresolved” DNA evidence
June 08, 2026 06:37 PM

Active Shooter Major Incidents in Law Enforcement History Terrorism Prevention and Response
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.