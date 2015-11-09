Ariz. police receive grant for civilian motorcycle training

By Margaret Stewart

KPHO

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department’s Traffic Unit has been awarded a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The grant, totaling $14,924, will go toward a civilian motorcycle training course. The training is slated for December 12, 2015 at Hamilton High School.

The program is being put on by members of the department’s traffic unit, and is designed to educate the public about how to safely operate a motorcycle.

