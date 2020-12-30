Calif. Highway Patrol announces $27M grant funding available to tackle impaired driving

By SCVTV News

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday the availability of nearly $27 million in grant funds to help local communities combat impaired driving.

The funding is the result of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which provided specified cannabis tax funding to the CHP to administer local grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs regarding impaired driving. Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California since January 2018.

[POLICE1 RESEARCH: Policing in an Era of Legal Marijuana]

For the current grant cycle, the CHP’s Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program will be awarding grants based on a competitive process to California law enforcement agencies and local toxicology laboratories meeting the eligibility requirements described in the 2021 Request for Application, available on the CHP website.

Full story: CHP announces $27M grant funding available to tackle impaired driving