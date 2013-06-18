FEMA Registration Deadline Approaching for West, Texas Survivors

Austin, Tex. – West, Texas residents affected by the April 17 fertilizer plant explosion are encouraged to register for disaster assistance from the state of Texas and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) before the June 18 deadline.

Survivors can register now at www.disasterassistance.gov, via smartphone at m.fema.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 1-800-462-7585. Those who use 711 Relay or Video Relay Services may call 1-800-621-3362. FEMA phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“As we approach the June 18th deadline, we encourage anyone who has not yet registered with FEMA to do so now,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin L. Hannes of FEMA. “Even if you think your damages may be covered by insurance, register now and let us determine your eligibility.”

Low-interest disaster assistance loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are also available to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes and private, nonprofit organizations whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster.

“Even residents who believe they have complete insurance coverage often find they have a substantial shortfall and need additional financial help,” Hannes continued. “We remain committed to helping West survivors until they have received all the state and federal assistance they are eligible to receive.”

SBA’s Disaster Assistance will continue to be available beyond FEMA’s June 18 deadline. The filing deadline to return SBA applications for property damage is July 1, 2013. The deadline to return economic injury applications is February 3, 2014.

For more information about SBA’s Disaster Assistance, contact the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling (800) 659 2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting SBA’s Web site at www.sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877 8339. Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure Web site athttps://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

