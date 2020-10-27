Ga. PD gets safety grant from state

By Ben Nelms

The Citizen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A grant received by the Fayetteville Police Department will be used to enhance a variety of local law enforcement efforts.

The department received a grant totaling $52,594 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS), based on its partnership with GOHS in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Georgia.

“The Fayetteville Police Department is proud of its continued partnership with the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” said Police Chief Scott Gray. “Through this grant, officers will have the resources needed to promote the well-being of motorists traveling on the roadways of Fayetteville. Our ultimate goal is to enhance highway safety by reducing the number of collisions, speeding motorists, distracted drivers and impaired drivers within our community.”

Full story: Fayetteville police get safety grant from state