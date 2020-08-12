N.Y. PD secures $500k in grant money

By Dan North

Spectrum News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. Across the country and even the CNY region, there’s been protests calling to defund police departments. But the city of Binghamton has announced two new grants that would invest almost $500,000 into its department.

Mayor David announced two grants to expand and sustain community policing in Binghamton. With three terms under his belt, Mayor David says public safety is what residents want.

Two new police officers would be hired thanks to $250,000 worth of funding from the federal COPS grant. And two more current officers will stay secure thanks to state funding. The grants focus on preventing violent crime.

