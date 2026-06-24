Guardians of the Ground: How fight-tested skills translate to the street for officers

In this episode, Tyson Kilbey and Joe Sullivan are joined by longtime UFC veteran and coach Zak Cummings, owner of Ignite BJJ and MMA.

Cummings has spent years training law enforcement personnel, adapting concepts that helped him succeed in the UFC Octagon for officers working in the field. He breaks down simple but critical principles, including protecting vital areas, controlling the centerline, and staying aware of the position of weapons and other tools during a physical encounter.

For viewers with more grappling experience, Cummings also shares details to improve takedowns and control positions. Drawing from a career that spanned nearly two decades, he explains how consistent training, cardiovascular fitness and composure under pressure all play a role when officers must make fast, high-stakes decisions.

While Cummings brings his own approach to defensive tactics, he reinforces several themes shared by other world-class guests on Guardians of the Ground: Train consistently, stay calm under stress and build skills that hold up when the moment matters most.

Jiu-Jitsu training gear:

Here are some must-have training tools from Tyson Kilbey that complement the tactics in this episode:

