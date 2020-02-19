Pa. grants fund LE programs to reduce underage, dangerous drinking

KYW News Radio

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is now accepting applications for its biannual grants, which fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

“The grants are up to $20,000 a year, up to two years, and we’ve seen great success with this over the past couple of years,” said Shawn Kelly, PLCB press secretary. “We have agencies who bring in tried and true programs from outside the area. We have law enforcement agencies that will conduct additional checkpoints and drunk driving programs. It’s really used for a wide range of programs.”

“Some of our grant recipients have included agencies that increase underage police patrols, for instance, of college campuses or maybe at a local community,” he added. “They have enhanced law enforcement initiatives designed to curb underage drinking, overdrinking and, in some cases, driving under the influence.”

