Why school policing is unlike any other assignment in law enforcement

By Lieutenant Frank V. Fanelli

The greatest successes in school policing often never show up in arrest reports or crime statistics. In traditional law enforcement, success is frequently measured by arrests, citations, warrants served or calls handled. In schools, many of the biggest victories happen quietly, long before a crime ever occurs. They are the conflicts that get defused before a fight starts, the student who decides to walk away instead of escalating a situation, or the teenager who finally asks for help before reaching a breaking point.

That is because school policing is not simply traditional policing inside a school building. The badge may be the same. The oath is certainly the same. The authority granted under the law is the same. The mission is not.

When I first entered school policing, I believed I already had everything I needed to succeed. I had worked patrol, conducted investigations, interviewed suspects, testified in court and made arrests. Like many officers, I viewed success through a familiar lens: solve the problem, enforce the law, document the outcome and move on to the next call.

It did not take me long to realize school policing required something more.

Students are not miniature adults. Young people process stress, conflict, embarrassment, fear and accountability differently than adults do. Sometimes they make poor decisions because they are immature. Sometimes there are deeper issues behind the behavior. Usually, it is a little of both.

Over time, school policing taught me something traditional law enforcement never could: Some of the most important tools an officer can have in a school are patience, relationships, communication and the ability to recognize opportunities for intervention before situations spiral into something far worse. That is not to say traditional law enforcement officers do not use those same skills every day, because they absolutely do. But in a school environment, the need for those skills and the frequency with which officers rely on them are on another level entirely.

Photo courtesy School District of Palm Beach County PD

School police officers prevent problems before they become crimes

Traditional law enforcement is reactive by nature. A call comes in, an officer responds, a violation is identified and enforcement action is taken. School policing includes all of those responsibilities, too, but the day-to-day reality is different. Effective school police officers spend a tremendous amount of time preventing problems before they become criminal matters.

Most of that starts with relationships.

When students trust the officer on campus, they talk. They report concerns about threats, conflicts, weapons, social media posts or situations that adults might otherwise never hear about. Those conversations create opportunities to intervene before situations escalate into violence or tragedy.

That does not mean ignoring accountability or making excuses for misconduct. School police officers still have to enforce the law when necessary. But effective school policing also requires officers to look beyond the immediate behavior and ask what may be driving it.

Is the student struggling emotionally? Is there a mental health issue involved? Is something happening at home? Sometimes discipline is needed. Sometimes intervention is needed. Many times, both are needed at the same time.

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Photo courtesy School District of Palm Beach County PD

Trust creates reporting and intervention opportunities

Trust is not built during a crisis. It is built during normal, everyday interactions in hallways, cafeterias, sporting events and parking lots.

One example that always stayed with me involved a 17-year-old student who accidentally backed into another car in a crowded school parking lot. Frightened and embarrassed, he panicked and left the scene.

In most settings, that probably turns into a routine hit-and-run investigation. Security cameras get checked, the driver is identified, charges are filed and everybody moves on.

But about 45 minutes later, the student came back and actively looked for the school police officer to admit what he had done.

That part matters.

Teenagers panic and often make impulsive decisions. The important part of the story was not that the student left. It was that he came back. Just as important was who he came back to.

The student did not hide from the officer. He sought him out because a relationship and a level of trust had already been built long before the accident ever occurred. The student believed he would be treated fairly. Accountability still mattered, and the damage still had to be addressed, but the situation became a teachable moment instead of a life-changing criminal justice event.

That is one of the biggest differences in school policing. Officers are often in a position to balance accountability with mentorship while helping students learn from mistakes before those mistakes define the rest of their lives.

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Photo courtesy School District of Palm Beach County PD

School police officers connect schools, families and public safety

One of the biggest differences between school policing and traditional law enforcement is the degree of integration into the school community. Effective school police officers do not operate separately from the educational process. They work closely with administrators, counselors, psychologists, teachers, behavioral teams and outside agencies. In many schools, they become part of the overall support structure surrounding students and families.

A great deal of school policing happens behind the scenes. Officers participate in threat assessments, behavioral intervention meetings, crisis planning, safety initiatives and problem-solving discussions that may have little to do with criminal enforcement but everything to do with keeping schools safe and helping students succeed.

It has been said in the school policing realm that the principal is essentially the campus mayor, and the school police officer is the chief of police. Neither can accomplish the mission alone. The relationship works best when both recognize they are working toward the same goal: helping the school community succeed.

Photo courtesy School District of Palm Beach County PD

Safer schools help create safer communities

None of this means school police officers are soft on crime or unwilling to enforce the law when necessary. School campuses still face very real threats, and school police officers must be fully capable law enforcement professionals who can respond immediately to dangerous situations.

But if enforcement becomes the only tool an officer relies upon, opportunities get missed.

For many students, a school police officer will be their first meaningful interaction with law enforcement. Those interactions matter. They shape how young people view authority, accountability and public safety moving forward. When students see officers as approachable, fair and genuinely invested in the school community, trust grows. That trust creates safer campuses, stronger communication and better partnerships between schools, families and law enforcement.

School policing is ultimately about much more than responding to incidents. It is about building relationships, identifying problems early, protecting students and helping young people navigate mistakes without unnecessarily defining the rest of their lives by them.

Done correctly, effective school policing does not just make schools safer today. It helps create safer communities tomorrow by teaching accountability, building trust and helping students receive intervention before poor decisions follow them into adulthood.

Photo courtesy School District of Palm Beach County PD

About the author

Lieutenant Frank V. Fanelli is a police lieutenant with the School District of Palm Beach County Police Department and has more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, including 25 years dedicated to school policing. Throughout his career, he has served in patrol, investigations, training, crisis response, violence intervention, personnel management, recruiting, hiring, community engagement and school safety leadership roles. He currently serves in the district’s VITAL, Special Projects and Compliance Division, where he works on school safety initiatives, crisis preparedness, violence prevention programs and district-wide special projects.

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