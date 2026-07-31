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BWC: Man barricades himself in apartment, lights fire, charges San Diego officers with knife before OIS

As San Diego officers breached a door inside the apartment, the man immediately swung a knife at officers and ran toward them

July 31, 2026 10:50 AM • 
Joanna Putman

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department released body camera video showing a response that culminated in an officer-involved shooting of a man who barricaded himself in an apartment and set it on fire before charging officers with a knife.

The June 23 incident began when a 911 caller reported that a person had been assaulted in an apartment complex. The caller, an apartment manager, reported that a woman was attacked by her son.

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The caller then put the victim on the phone. She stated that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis and had armed himself with a knife and a baseball bat before barricading himself in her apartment.

The victim also stated that the suspect warned her not to call police or he would harm her, himself and police officers.

Officers responded to the scene and contacted the victim. They then repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect by phone from outside the apartment.

After the suspect did not answer phone calls, officers issued commands for the suspect to come outside the apartment.

At that time, the suspect began throwing objects from the apartment window at cruisers. One cruiser’s rear-view mirror was broken in the incident, while the windshield on another was smashed.

Officers then witnessed smoke coming from inside the apartment. As several officers went door-to-door to begin evacuating residents, others began efforts to breach the apartment door, which had been blocked shut from the inside.

As officers pried the door open, they continued issuing commands for the suspect to exit the home. A K-9 was sent into the apartment, but could not locate the suspect as he was behind a closed door. Officers then requested firefighters as the smoke thickened.

Officers protected firefighters as they extinguished the flames. They remained unable to locate the suspect due to the heavy smoke.

Drone footage shows officers entering the building after some smoke cleared and locating the door behind which the suspect was hiding.

The video shows officers breaching the door with a sledgehammer, at which time the suspect immediately swung a knife out of the doorway as he emerged.

Officers then fired shots as the man moved toward them with the knife blade.

The officers on scene immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect. He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim as well as two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com