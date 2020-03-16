SC police seek grants for more officers, to help fight human trafficking

Janet Morgan

Horry News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach police are making plans for more than $1.5 million in grant money as the application process begins. The plans include fighting human trafficking and hiring 10 officers.

One $75,000 grant is designed to help stop human trafficking. The Myrtle Beach City Council agreed on Tuesday to apply for the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant. It does not require a local match.

The second grant of more than $1.4 million is also part of the federal COPS program but is targeted at hiring police officers. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said if the department receives the grant, it will be used to hire 10 officers to “cover hot spots throughout the city.”

Full story: Police seek grants for more officers, to help fight human trafficking