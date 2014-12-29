Wyo. Police Athletic League gets $50K grant

Oil City

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s only Police Athletic League has been awarded a $50,000 operational grant from the Daniels Fund.

This grant will allow the league and club to expand the 2015 programs to include three new focuses for youth and parents. The league will be creating a new youth diversion program, the parent project and youth leadership council.

The youth diversion program and parent project can work hand in hand as parents might need help with controlling their difficult or strong-willed children. The program will be eight to 10 weeks and will teach parents how to deal with age ranges from five to 10-year-olds and the second range from 10 and up.

