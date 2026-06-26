A roadmap for campus public safety drone programs

Campus drone programs are no longer a side project or a simple equipment purchase. As colleges and universities manage large events, demonstrations, missing student searches, severe weather, active threats and critical infrastructure concerns, drones are becoming a more practical tool for campus public safety agencies.

But using them effectively requires more than aircraft and a licensed pilot. It requires policy, governance, training, privacy protections, operational planning and long-term support.

That is the gap the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA) is trying to address with its new Drone Implementation & Readiness Program, the first national framework designed specifically to help colleges and universities in the United States and Canada build safe, compliant and sustainable drone operations.

“Campus leaders have been very clear: they want the benefits of drone technology without compromising on compliance, privacy, or community trust,” said Rob Kilfoyle, president of IACLEA. “This program delivers a standard, IACLEA-backed framework, policy, training, equipment guidance, and ongoing support, so agencies don’t have to experiment on their own or stitch together one-off solutions. It’s a roadmap built specifically for the realities of higher education.”

The program is already moving from concept to implementation. Clark Atlanta University has become the first institution in the United States to implement the IACLEA Drone Implementation & Readiness Program as one of the initiative’s inaugural pilot campuses.

“As a chief of police, I see every day how rapidly the public safety landscape is evolving, and our profession must evolve with it,” said Chief Debra Williams of Clark Atlanta University.

Williams, who also serves as associate vice president at Clark Atlanta University, third vice president for IACLEA and president of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Law Enforcement Executives Association, said the program goes beyond introducing drones onto campus.

“It provides the governance, policies, training, operational guidance and long-term support necessary to build a safe, sustainable and trusted capability that serves our entire university community,” Williams said. “I am proud that Clark Atlanta University is the first university in the nation to implement this program, and I believe it will also strengthen collaboration, preparedness and public safety throughout the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Together, we have an opportunity to create a model that can benefit multiple institutions working side-by-side while setting a new national benchmark for campus drone operations.”

That philosophy represents a significant shift in how professional associations approach emerging technology.

Building programs, not purchasing equipment

Drones have evolved into an indispensable public safety resource. They provide rapid situational awareness during critical incidents, assist with missing person searches, improve emergency response during severe weather, document crime scenes, monitor large public gatherings and increase officer safety during high-risk operations. Increasingly, universities are also leveraging unmanned aircraft for infrastructure inspections, facilities management, emergency planning, environmental monitoring and institutional communications.

Yet technology alone does not produce operational capability. Without standardized policies, governance, community engagement, privacy protections and recurring training, agencies often find themselves navigating complex operational and regulatory challenges on their own.

Recognizing these realities, IACLEA conducted a rigorous evaluation before selecting Draganfly as its strategic implementation partner. The selection reflected more than aircraft capability. It recognized the importance of partnering with an organization capable of supporting every stage of a campus drone program, from planning and policy development to implementation, training, sustainment and future growth.

“Campus safety is under more pressure than ever. Active shooters, political violence, severe weather, and malicious drone activity are no longer abstract risks,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Through this partnership with IACLEA, we’re giving campuses a practical, fully supported way to build drone programs that protect students, respect privacy, and keep pace with evolving security expectations.”

A framework designed for campus public safety

The IACLEA Drone Implementation & Readiness Program is built around three foundational pillars:



Policy and governance, including FAA-aligned policies, privacy standards, data management and governance frameworks tailored specifically for higher education. Training and credentialing, providing progressive education from FAA Part 107 preparation through advanced campus-specific operational scenarios and IACLEA-supported credentialing. Equipment and operational support, helping agencies identify mission-appropriate aircraft, integrate operational software, develop standard operating procedures and receive ongoing technical support.

Rather than requiring each institution to independently develop these capabilities, IACLEA has created a repeatable roadmap that can be implemented consistently across higher education.

Why this matters now

Few environments present the operational complexity of a modern college campus. Campus public safety agencies must secure demonstrations while protecting constitutional rights. They oversee major athletic venues, concerts, commencement ceremonies, research facilities, residence halls and critical infrastructure, all while preparing for severe weather, active threats and evolving technological risks.

Drones have become one of the most effective force multipliers available to public safety professionals. Equally important, agencies must now prepare for the growing challenge of unauthorized drones operating over sensitive campus environments. Meeting those responsibilities requires more than equipment. It requires operational readiness.

Leading the future of campus public safety

For IACLEA, the program reflects a familiar role for a professional association: helping agencies move from interest to implementation with a shared standard.

That matters because campus drone programs cannot be built casually. Agencies need policies that address privacy and data use, training that goes beyond basic flight certification, clear rules for deployment and ongoing support as the technology and regulations evolve.

Without that structure, colleges and universities are left to build programs one campus at a time, often with uneven results.

IACLEA’s framework gives higher education agencies a more consistent path. It also signals that drones are no longer experimental tools for campus public safety. They are becoming part of the operating environment.

The question now is not whether campuses will use drone technology, but whether they will use it safely, responsibly and with the governance needed to maintain public trust.