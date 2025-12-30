Pa. law enforcement agencies among recipients of millions in grant funding

By Evan Brandt

The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Holiday season in Harrisburg also means its the time of year when state legislators return home bearing gifts, in the form of grants, that have been awarded to projects in their respective districts.

This round of announcements from state Sen. Tracy Pennycuick, R-24th Dist. and state representatives Donna Scheuren, R-147th Dist., Joe Ciresi, D-146th Dist. and Paul Friel, D-26th Dist. has to do with the Local Share Account. That is a statewide program funded through gaming revenues authorized under the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004). Administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, LSA provides grants to support projects that serve the public interest and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvania residents.

| STAYING ALERT: What officers need to improve situational awareness

In The Mercury coverage area, the 41 grants add up to nearly $6 million in state funding for local projects — $800,000 of that for projects in Pottstown.

Here’s a rundown of how that funding will be spent locally:

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will receive $406,575 to complete Step 3 of the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development Program in Reading City. The project site spans the entire rail corridor between Reading and Philadelphia via Pottstown and Reading. Completion of CIDP Step 3 will enable the restoration by the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority of passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia to advance into Final Design and Construction.

Montgomery County

—Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority/Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust will received $100,000 for safety, security, and connectivity improvements at the Pottstown Multimodal Station in Memorial Park.

—Pottstown Borough/ Pottstown Fire Department will receive $100,000 to purchase a fire truck to replace its fire-damaged truck.

—Pottstown Borough will receive $350,000 to renovate the Richard J. Ricketts Sr. Community Center, including asbestos remediation, new flooring, removal and replacement of the damaged gymnasium floor, restroom renovations, and kitchen renovation. Lastly, the project includes repairing the parking lot and sidewalks.

—Pottstown Borough Authority will receive $250,000 for phase III of the Lead Service Replacement project that will replace additional lead service lines to comply with lead and copper rule improvements requirements. The project will include 277 water service line investigations, 111 lead service line replacements, and the associated concrete sidewalk and curb restoration.

—Lower Pottsgrove Township will receive $34,750 to demolish and remove up two old, abandoned barn structures on township-owned land for future use.

—Royersford Borough will receive $300,000 to purchase and install a new camera surveillance system as part of the Safe Streets project.

—Limerick Township/ Harleysville Area Emergency Medical Service, Inc. will receive $400,000 to purchase two ambulances and related equipment to be used in Lower Salford and Limerick townships.

—Upper Pottsgrove Township will receive $103,635 to purchase essential equipment for the Goodwill Ambulance Company. This funding will allow the EMS company to purchase new power stretchers for four of its ambulances.

—Upper Pottsgrove Township will also receive $80,914 to purchase a new vehicle for its police department. The new vehicle will reduce repair costs, improve officer safety, and promote efficient and reliable emergency operations.

—New Hanover Township will receive $100,000 for the Moyer Road Meadows and Trails Project. This initiative will feature the construction of over 4,500 linear feet of multi-use trails, complete with pedestrian bridges, shared-use paths and fully ADA -compliant infrastructure to ensure accessibility for all. The trail system will serve as a critical link between two thriving neighborhoods, fostering connections among residents and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

—New Hanover Township will receive $225,708 to expand its fleet of police vehicles. This funding will assist with the township’s purchase of three new police vehicles and associated upfitting costs.

—Collegeville Borough will receive $236,000 for its 6th Avenue Culvert Replacement project. This funding will be used to improve the local stormwater conveyance system by replacing the existing deteriorated metal culvert that carries the Donny Brook Creek under 6th Avenue in Collegeville Borough.

—Douglass Township (Mont.) will receive $150,000 for renovations to its new municipal building. This funding will go towards important renovations such as roof repairs, façade improvements, ADA and HVAC upgrades, and more.

—Lower Frederick Township will receive $58,520 for the purchase of a new police vehicle. The current police fleet is becoming outdated, and the township intends to use this funding to replace a vehicle to support its emergency response efforts.

—Lower Frederick Township will also receive $99,510 for the Municipal Building Improvement project. This funding will be used for renovations to the township’s central office, including parking lot improvements and upgrades to the exterior digital sign.

—Marlborough Township will receive $62,962 for the purchase of a new police vehicle. The current police fleet is becoming outdated, and the Township intends to use this funding to replace a vehicle to support its emergency response efforts.

—Marlborough Township will also receive $159,060 for the purchase of a new backhoe for its public works department. This funding will allow the Township to replace its current backhoe, which is 15 years old and requires frequent and costly repairs.

—Historic Trappe, in partnership with the Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority, will receive $267,500 for the restoration of historic assets at the Dewees Tavern museum. This funding will allow Historic Trappe to preserve a stone wall that encompasses the property and construct an outdoor patio to expand the museum’s overall programming space.

—Pennsburg Borough will receive $128,728 to assist with equipment purchases for the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. This funding will allow the police department to purchase essential equipment for its personnel and vehicles.

—Schwenksville Borough will receive $96,604 for its Perkiomen Trail Connection project. This funding will be used to construct approximately 85 feet of multi-use trail and 60 feet of sidewalks, connecting the intersection of Main Street and Park Avenue with the existing trailhead.

—Schwenksville Borough will also receive $89,201 to assist with the purchase of new school zone signs and flashing beacons to be installed near Schwenksville Elementary School. The proposed work will replace four existing flashing beacons and install one new beacon around the school.

—Upper Frederick Township will receive $144,550 to assist with the purchase of a new backhoe for its public works department. The new vehicle is expected to reduce the need for frequent and costly mechanical repairs.

—Upper Hanover Township will receive $243,576 to assist with the purchase of a new dump truck. The new vehicle will support the Township’s efforts to maintain its local roadways and public spaces.

—Upper Montgomery Joint Authority will receive $121,326 for improvements at the Red Hill Gun Club pump station. This funding will be used to purchase and install necessary features such as new monitoring equipment and an emergency generator.

—Upper Montgomery Joint Authority will also receive $49,740 to purchase vehicles and equipment for its operations in Upper Hanover Township. This funding will be used to obtain a truck cap, a scissor lift, and a bobcat gas utility vehicle.

Chester County

—East Coventry Township will receive $263,803 for the Ellis Woods Road Bridge Rehabilitation to repair a structurally deficient bridge serving as a key connection to U.S. Route 422.

—East Coventry Township will receive $48,076 to replace the original heating and cooling system in its township building with modern, energy-efficient equipment.

—East Pikeland Township will receive $100,000 for the Snyder Avenue Sewer Extension which will extend public sewer service to 13 homes currently reliant on aging septic systems.

—North Coventry Township will receive $250,000 for the Laurelwood Road bridge replacement to replace a closed and deteriorated bridge critical to regional traffic flow.

—North Coventry Township will receive $202,000 to help purchase a new ambulance for Goodwill Ambulance.

—North Coventry Township will receive $66,532 to replace an aging police cruiser with a new patrol vehicle.

—South Coventry Township will receive $106,309 to replace outdated water meters in the Ridglea Water System to improve accuracy and system reliability.

—Spring City Borough will receive $34,189 for façade, signage, and lettering improvements at Liberty Steam Fire Engine Company No. 1.

—Valley Forge Sewer Authority will receive $200,000 to replace aging pumps serving Schuylkill and East Pikeland townships.

Berks County

—Amity Township will receive $180,722 for Pump Station #1 Odor Control Improvements. The proposed project will construct a new building with odor control equipment and a chemical storage tank to abate malodorous conditions at the Amity Township Pump Station #1.

—Bally Borough will receive $100,000 for its Office Improvements, ADA Renovations, and Emergency Generator project. This funding will be used to purchase and install an emergency generator at borough hall for uninterrupted services during power outages. The borough also intends to install ADA ramps to ensure all residents can access the building, and renovate floors, plumbing, lighting and HVAC systems.

—Bechtelsville Borough will receive $69,102 for the Bechtelsville Park Playground project. This funding will be used to purchase and install new playground equipment at Bechtelsville Park.

—Berks County Emergency Response Team (BCERT) will receive $200,000 to purchase new equipment for Berks County’s SWAT operations. This funding will be used to purchase essential equipment such as helmets, radios, robotics, and optics.

—Boyertown Borough, in partnership with the Greater Philadelphia YMCA, will receive $200,000 to make capital improvements to the Boyertown YMCA. This funding will be used to expand and modernize the locker rooms to create additional spaces for families.

—The Greater Berks Development Fund, in partnership with Building a Better Boyertown, will receive $150,000 to purchase land and pave a parking lot for the development of a new trail in Colebrookdale Township, Berks County. These improvements represent the first phase of Building a Better Boyertown’s Secret Valley Trail project.

—Washington Township will receive $200,000 for its Park Playground Improvement project. This funding will allow the Township to expand trails and install new playground equipment at the 47.6-acre Washington Park.

“These investments will help strengthen our communities by improving roads and bridges, upgrading essential public facilities, and supporting emergency services,” said Friel in a press release announcing the funding in his district. “From safer transportation routes to reliable water and sewer systems, these grants will have a real and lasting impact on residents’ quality of life.”

“Continued investment in local trails and green spaces enhances our quality of life and will bring lasting benefits to our communities,” Pennycuick said in a press release, “I was proud to advocate for these projects and expand access to recreational opportunities for residents of the 24th Senate District .”

“As a long-time advocate for resuming commuter rail service from Philadelphia to Reading, I am especially thrilled that this funding will allow the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to enter its final phase of construction and soon restore passenger rail service,” Ciresi said in a press release. “Our community will see significant benefits from this project, including greater access to jobs, higher property values, and stronger local businesses.

“These projects support our open space and enhance our green space as well, by improving trails and pedestrian walkways for every citizen looking to leave their car at home and take a walk,” Scheuren said in a press release.

© 2025 The Mercury, Pottstown, Pa.. Visit www.pottsmerc.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.